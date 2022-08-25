New Kids On The Block’s Jonathan Knight is married!

<!–

Jonathan Knight is married to his friend Harley Rodriguez.

The New Kids on the Block star has confirmed he is a married man after he secretly tied the knot with his longtime partner.

The couple got engaged in 2016 but couldn’t celebrate with a lavish wedding reception due to restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They do! Jonathan Knight of New Kids On The Block is married! Star, 53, secretly tied the knot with long-term love Harley Rodriguez, 49, after the pandemic delayed their big day – (stock image)

Jonathan, 53, confirmed the good news to Etonline.com when asked if the ring on his left hand meant the couple had exchanged vows.

He said, ‘We did that (marry). But everyone just assumed we were married, so I never say yes or no because I don’t want to lie.’

Despite Jonathan not being able to celebrate the wedding in style, Jonathan revealed that they are planning to throw a big wedding party soon and said, “It’s coming.”

Jonathan and Harley have been together since 2008 and participated in a reality show called The Amazing Race together in 2015.

Moments like these: The New Kids Of The Block singer, 47, proposed to his longtime love while vacationing with their mothers in Africa

Cozy: The couple shared many beloved photos from that special trip together

They got engaged a year later, in 2016, when the TV star-turned singer proposed to them while on vacation in Africa while they were away with their mothers.

The pop star is currently working on a TV show called Farmhouse Fixer in which he can indulge his passion for real estate renovation.

He told Etonline.com: ‘It’s such a passion of mine, fixing up houses. I posted pictures of projects I did on Instagram, and fans always asked me, “What’s your other job besides the New Kids?” and I just love being able to show what I’m doing and people watch.’

Jonathan added that he is currently in a very happy place in his life,

He said, “I’m about to turn 54 and I never thought that at 54 I’d still be touring with the New Kids and having a hit TV show on HGTV.”

New Kids On The Block: (LR) Jonathan, Joey McIntyre, his brother Jordan Knight, Danny Wood and Donnie Wahlberg (pictured in 2021)

Turn Back Time: The band pictured in 1994 broke up the same year, but later reunited and are still touring to this day

Jonathan previously spoke about the details of the engagement during an interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show – Jenny is married to his New Kids bandmate Donny Wahlberg.

Jonathan explained, “We were in Africa, our parents were there – our mothers were there – and I think now was the time to ask the question and make it official.”

He added: ‘We were on the Zambezi River – it’s right above Victoria Falls. We took an overnight raft dinner, the four of us on the river.

The musician said, ‘It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic.’

Jonathan added that Harley had ‘no idea’ he was going to propose and that they were ‘always considering’ [themselves] a married couple.’

In 2015, Jonathan changed his name on his social media accounts to Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez; Harley lists his name as Harley Knight-Rodriguez.