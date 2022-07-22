New Kath & Kim TV special will features just ’10 minutes of new footage’

Kath & Kim returns for a new television special.

But fans hoping for a reboot of the sitcom may be disappointed, with a new report from The Herald Sun claim on Saturday that the special will only feature ten minutes of new footage.

In addition, there will be a ‘best of’ countdown with celebrity guests, as well as unseen ‘clips from the vault’.

Kath & Kim returns for a new television special. But fans hoping for a reboot of the sitcom may be disappointed, with a new report from The Herald Sun claiming Saturday that the special will feature just ten minutes of new footage. The cast is pictured

Gina Riley and Jane Turner will be featured in the new footage, while other cast members, Magda Szubanski, Glenn Robbins and Peter Rowsthorn, will also appear and discuss their favorite scenes.

Mason Cox, Sonia Kruger and Celia Pacquola also star in the special.

‘The recordings of the Kath And Kim project in Melbourne are a clip show. There is no deep storyline, no new episode,” an alleged insider told The Herald Sun on Friday.

Gina Riley and Jane Turner (both pictured) will be featured in the new footage, while other cast members, Magda Szubanski, Glenn Robbins and Peter Rowsthorn, will also appear and discuss their favorite scenes.

The Daily Telegraph previously claimed that the beloved Australian sitcom is planning a special “celebration of the beloved characters” and “memorable moments.”

The special, which hasn’t aired yet, is a different project from the series reboot that was rumored to be earlier this year.

The show, which aired from 2002 to 2007 and starred Jane Turner and Gina Riley in the lead roles, will return next year, according to women’s Day.

‘The recordings of the Kath And Kim project in Melbourne are a clip show. There is no deep storyline, no new episode,” an alleged insider told The Herald Sun on Friday

The Melbourne home used as the central location for the series has been visited by crew members in recent weeks, neighbors say.

“It was unimaginable that neighbors could keep TV’s biggest secret hidden for much longer,” a source told the magazine.

The Kath & Kim special is already in pre-production and is expected to air on a streaming platform, not a free TV channel.

Kath & Kim aired on ABC from 2002 to 2005 and on Channel Seven in 2007.

In addition, there will be a ‘best of’ countdown with celebrity guests, as well as unseen ‘clips from the vault’

Mason Cox, Sonia Kruger (pictured) and Celia Pacquola also star in the special

It comes after actress Magda Szubanski, who played Sharon Strzelecki, said in May last year that a reboot was off the table.

“I think it needs to go off the table… It holds such a special place in people’s memories,” the comedian told The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“If we were to do a live show, which was a best of or something like that, it would be different.

“But to really try to make a whole new series, I don’t think you can ever capture that magic again.”