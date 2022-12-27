New Jersey mom, 51, guns down her Republican activist husband, 57, on Christmas Day

A New Jersey housewife has been arrested for fatally shooting her politically active husband on Christmas Day.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is accused of fatally shooting her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home Sunday night.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remain unclear, as David’s Facebook showed the couple spent years happily together, taking trips to Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Maryland and enjoying summers by the sea.

David is remembered for his local efforts to elect Republican candidates for city offices, even running for office once he was on the Republican line himself.

But on social media, he regularly supported liberal ideals like defunding the police and gun control.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Marylue was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and remained at the Atlantic County Justice Center Monday.

It is unclear why police believe she shot and killed her husband over Christmas, and DailyMail.com has contacted the Prosecutor’s Office for more information.

Online, the couple seemed happy, taking trips together and enjoying their time in the sun.

Photos posted to David’s Facebook show him and Marylue smiling over the years as they took various trips together across the country and even to Germany.

In September, David posted photos from a trip they took to Maryland, and in November, Mary posted photos from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Together they have an adult son, Dave, who is an economist.

David is remembered for his community service and political activism, including serving as a godfather to the current Mayor of Hamilton Township.

In 2019, David ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for city council, the Atlantic City Press reports.

He was also on the planning board and regularly volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.

Online, he shared his support for local Republican candidates for city council.

But many of his posts in recent years have been denouncing the national Republican Party as he defended President Joe Biden against complaints about high gas prices and his failed troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

David even reposted memes supporting socialism and the Defund the Police Movement, as well as one calling himself ‘woke’.

The exterior view of the Wigglesworth home in Mays Landing, New Jersey

Online friends said they couldn’t believe the tragedy.

A friend posted: ‘I can’t believe this. Our hearts are completely broken. We have known Dave and Mary for years.

She shared that her husband had spoken to David, whose friends called him ‘Wiggy’, just days before the tragedy.

We are both sick about this. This simply cannot be true,” Jennifer Silverio continued.

‘Prayers everyone… I am in complete shock. Rest in peace Wiggy.