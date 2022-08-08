New Jersey lawyer blasts notorious Mykonos restaurant which charged $560 for four drinks oysters

Another couple has spoken out about a restaurant in Mykonos that has become infamous for burdening unsuspecting tourists with towering tabs for a few drinks and a snack.

Theodora McCormick, a 50-year-old New Jersey attorney, said she and her husband were beaten with a $557 tab for a dozen oysters and four drinks at the DK Oyster Bar — which they ordered only to be polite while stopping. to call a taxi.

She said that when they complained about the bill, a gauntlet of “colossal” male waiters intimidatingly surrounded them until they agreed to swallow the bill.

Speak with The suntold McCormick about the “weird experience” and afterwards called the restaurant a clear “scam.”

McCormick’s report comes a week after the owner, Dimitrios Kalamara, who made headlines of a young Canadian couple $410 for a beer, cocktail and a dozen oysters at the same restaurant to call the bunch of “wannabe influencers” who tried to to attract attention.

“I feel stupid because I don’t normally fall for those kinds of scams,” McCormick told The Sun, “It was just a whim. We weren’t going to eat there, but we’ve seen the sign.’

McCormick said she and her husband were looking for a taxi back to their hotel on the last day of their Greek vacation when they saw a DK Oyster bar outside that said they could call a taxi in.

“I said to my husband, ‘Oh, why don’t we call a cab and grab a drink,'” she said, “that was my big mistake.”

When she asked for a cocktail menu, McCormick said the waiter didn’t bring one and instead listed the drink options out loud.

The pair ordered two beers, two martinis, and also a dozen oysters, which McCormick said the waiter urged them to order.

When the beers arrived, she said they were huge — about three pints to the surface of a pair of great glass boots — and the pair braced themselves to pay premium prices.

“It was Mykonos, we knew it was going to be ridiculous. 250 euros, we thought of that,’ she said, ‘but when we got the bill and it was around 500 euros.’

“My husband was like, ‘There must have been a mistake.’

She said that when they complained, “a group of large, hulking men” surrounded them until they agreed to pay the bill. “They don’t have female waiters,” she added.

The DK Oyster bar on Mykonos. Numerous customers have described their business model as a scam

“I said to my husband, ‘We are in a foreign country. It’s ridiculous, but it’s clearly some kind of scam. We’ll pay and try to settle it later with our credit card company.”

She said the restaurant clearly had a “bizarre business model,” which flourished by “framing tourists and making people unhappy.”

“They will never have repeat business, but I assume they get enough people from all over the world so that there is always fresh meat.”

Early this month, Canadian newlyweds Alex and Lindsay Breen, both 30, shared their experiences during their May honeymoon through DK Oyster.

The Toronto natives were forced to pay a $410 bill after ducking in for “a quick snack” of a beer, cocktail and a dozen oysters.

Lindsay said they were ‘incredulous’ when they saw the tab as restaurant staff gave them menus who did not mention prices.

The pair also allege that instead of presenting them the bill at the table, carpenter Alex was taken to a back room to pay and when he asked for a breakdown, they showed him their computer screen which was all in Greek.

Lindsay says her new husband paid the bill without arguing because he wanted to avoid a confrontation.

“He certainly felt intimidated,” she said.

DK Oyster owner Dimitrios Kalamara. He called the Breens ‘wannabe influencers’ trying to get attention

Kalamaras – owner of the infamous bar – defended his establishment as the story of the Breens made the rounds online.

“This person trying to get famous through Instagram posts under the name Lyndsay Breen is starting with a lie.

She claims that she has ‘repeatedly asked for a cocktail menu’, adding that ‘the server didn’t seem to want to provide one.’

“Nevertheless, she placed an order. An influencer, an experienced, well-traveled person who earns his living from his experiences in the world, did what most sane adults would not do: he ordered drinks and food from a waiter who refused to present a menu.’

Kalamaras insisted that his staff provide menus and that there be a blackboard with the menu on it in the restaurant. He added that it’s not the restaurant’s responsibility to make sure every customer does their basic due diligence to get their hands on a menu if they’re concerned about their budget.

‘The administrator can help before ordering and consuming, not when they are asked to pay the amounts charged. I can’t stop everyone from entering our premises and explaining the importance of such a practice.’

Despite Kalamaras’ insistence that the owner of negative experiences lies with the customers, the McCormicks and the Breens aren’t the only couples to have complained about the restaurant – a look at DK Oyster’s Trip Advisor page shows dozens of irate customers sharing similar experiences. questionable experiences.