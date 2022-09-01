New Jersey girl, two, dies after being trapped in a hot car on driveway for SEVEN HOURS

<!–

A two-year-old girl has died in New Jersey after being left in a hot car parked in the family’s driveway for seven hours.

First responders were called to the home in Franklin Township, which borders Princeton, on Tuesday.

The child was spotted by a neighbor in the family’s gray Honda Civic, parked in the driveway on Summerall Road, and the neighbor – a firefighter – called an ambulance.

The caller said a child had gone into cardiac arrest and the toddler was being resuscitated, but the little girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police knocked on the door to inform them of the tragedy, and the parents were devastated to learn what had happened.

The gray Honda Civic in which the child died is parked in the driveway of the house

The parents were informed of their daughter’s death by the police who knocked on their door

A woman is seen outside the house, where floral tribute has been laid

“They just screamed in pain and fear. She fell to the ground and he went to comfort her,” a neighbor said NBC New York.

The mother was taken away in an ambulance, the neighbor said.

“They are great parents. I saw that they were very sweet and affectionate towards their daughters.’

Treana Huntley, who lived opposite them, said: The Franklin Reporter that the sound of the parents’ wails was devastating.

“It was heartbreaking, I almost wanted to burst into tears,” she said.

“When mother heard that pain from another mother, it was very painful to hear.

“I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

The car is removed from the house

Treana Huntley, who lived opposite the family, said the screams from the parents were devastating

She said death has hit the whole neighborhood.

“This whole block was very emotional,” she said.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, and the family has not been named.

The child is the 22nd to die in the US this year from being left in a hot car kidsandcars.com.