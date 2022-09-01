New Jersey dad left daughter, 2, to die in hot car, neighbor who witnessed horror says

A New Jersey toddler was left to die in a hot car by her father, says a neighbor who saw him discover the child’s body.

Megan Kingston told DailyMail.com that she saw the unnamed father run out on Tuesday afternoon to lift his two-year-old daughter from the Honda SUV.

The little girl was reportedly left there for eight hours in sweltering heat, which Kingston said ran until 10 p.m. that afternoon.

Previous reports have claimed that the toddler, who has not been named, was left in the vehicle by her mother Beatriz Viera LeChard, 38. But Kingston says LeChard was at work the entire time – and she became hysterical when she discovered that her daughter was dead.

Kingston, who works as a first lieutenant for the Middle Bush Fire Department, said she was working from home around 2:00 p.m. when she saw the boy’s father run out of the garage and open a door to their Honda, which was parked outside. parked.

She said, “The father ran in with the child and I was sitting right behind him. The child was with the father in the kitchen. She didn’t respond. We have started CPR.

“I radioed to get rescue units here to try and resuscitate the child.

“I probably did CPR for 15-20 minutes. I asked the father to help me with CPR. I tried to keep the father calm and let him breathe while I did CPR to cool her down quickly. We put ice packs behind her neck. The child was very warm.’

Shortly afterwards, three ambulances, 20 officers, four paramedics and two doctors arrived on the scene.

At 2:45 p.m., Beatriz LeChard arrived “in a panic and emotionally distraught,” Kingston said. It’s unclear if she had already been made aware of the horror that was unfolding.

Neighbors previously spoke of their horror at hearing the bereaved’s wailing wails through their area.

She was placed in an ambulance and taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, which has a specialized pediatric trauma center.

Tragically, her daughter died later.

Kingston said, ‘It’s heartbreaking. I feel for the family.’

The Somerset County Attorney’s Office has now opened an investigation into the toddler’s death, although it is unclear whether criminal charges will follow. DailyMail.com has contacted the office for more information.

On Thursday, LeChard was photographed leaving her home.

She wore sunglasses and a purple t-shirt, with much of her face hidden by her hair. It remains unclear how her daughter was forgotten in the back of the car, although it is feared the youngster was in the vehicle for up to seven hours.

Police believe the child spent seven hours in the car while the temperature rose to 80 degrees.

LeChard said nothing as she returned home today, accompanied by another unidentified woman. Born in Puerto Rico, LeChard works as a translator for Bloomberg.

Beatriz Viera LeChard, a 38-year-old translator and mother of two, left her home on Thursday, two days after the death of her two-year-old daughter. The child was left in the back seat of a blistering car for seven hours. Neighbors found her and called 911

Viera LeChard was born in Puerto Rico and works as a translator for Bloomberg. She has not been charged, but the Somerset County Attorney’s Office is investigating her daughter’s death

Neighbors along the quiet tree-lined street said they were shocked by the child’s death.

‘They are nice people. It’s such a tragedy,” someone who declined to be named told DailyMail.com.

‘How is that possible? How do you forget? I think we are all forgetful, I forgot things in the car.

“But how do you forget the toddler, you know? I don’t know,” said neighbor Alex Krstavski. They just screamed in pain and fear. She fell to the ground and he went to comfort her,” another neighbor said NBC New York.

“They are great parents. I saw that they were very sweet and affectionate towards their daughters.’

Treana Huntley, who lived opposite them, said: The Franklin Reporter that the sound of the parents’ wails was devastating.

“It was heartbreaking, I almost wanted to burst into tears. When mother heard that pain from another mother, it was very painful to hear. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.’

She said death has hit the whole neighborhood. This whole block was very emotional,” she said.

Ownership records show that the home last sold in 2013 for $230,000.

The gray Honda Civic in which the child died is parked in the driveway of the house

The car is removed from the house

The child is the 22nd to die in the US this year from being left in a hot car, four of which happened in a week in August, kidsandcars.com.

Director Amber Rollins is working with families who have lost children to the tragic accidents to create technology that could prevent more deaths in all new vehicles.

Children and car safety, along with parents, have sent a letter to Transport Department Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to continue with the provision passed in the infrastructure law last year.

“Every parent has made mistakes, whatever it may look like.

“Unfortunately, some mistakes lead to tragedy and none of us expect it,” Elizabeth Crapo, whose 20-month-old daughter Marah died after being left in a car, told the organization.

“And suddenly you belong to this club that nobody wants to belong to.”

“I have failed in my job as a protector. I abandoned my child,” said Marah’s father, Austin Crapo.

“I promise no one can make me feel worse.”