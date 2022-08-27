New Jersey couple’s wedding is RUINED after a fire broke out at their ceremony venue

A New Jersey couple’s wedding was ruined after a fire broke out at their ceremony site less than an hour before they were due to tie the knot, causing their florist to burst into tears.

Yomaris Coromina of Diva Blooms, a floral and event design company, documented the fire at The Rockleigh in Bergan County in a video shared on Instagram amid the commotion on Thursday.

“Today was just the most perfect day. We did a beautiful setup at The Rockleigh in New Jersey, and then I started walking up to the ceremony room to put out petals, and I started to smell smoke,” she explained. “Look, the hall is on fire and they’re canceling the wedding.”

Coromina turned the camera in to show the beautiful floral arrangements she and her team have been working on all day.

“This is the wonderful work we’ve done,” she said, adding, “All my inventory is here. It smells like pure smoke. It smells awful, like all the smoke is coming in. There are fire trucks, ambulance personnel everywhere. There are police officers.’

She began to cry as she shared how she’d been up since 4 a.m. and that her team had been “working non-stop on this event.”

The fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, according to Northvale Police, but everyone was able to exit the building safely.

Guests walked around the parking lot while firefighters worked to put out the fire

“I feel terrible for the bride,” she said. “It just gets worse and worse. I just want to cry. This is so bad. Like there’s smoke everywhere.’

“I didn’t even go see the bride, but I’m sure she’s devastated,” she added.

Coromina explained that she heard “a lot of breaking glass” when firefighters were putting out the fire.

“This is the stuff you see in movies. You don’t see this in real life,” she said. ‘My best event. We didn’t even get pictures. I’m so upset.’

She admitted she tried to run in and grab the centerpieces she rented for the event, but police officers stopped her.

On Coromina’s Instagram Stories she posted images of the beautiful decor and members of the bridal party posing for photos before the fire broke out

The tables were set with beautiful gold centerpieces with bouquets of white and pink flowers

“Something I could never have imagined happened today…the venue we were setting up caught fire on a beautiful wedding day…I feel so sorry for my client,” she wrote in the caption. .

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through. Our team worked so hard on this event to make sure it was perfect for them. I was so nervous with everything that was going on that everything seemed like an eternity. Thank goodness no one was injured and the fire was within 30 minutes. extinguished [minutes] otherwise it would have been much worse.’

Coromina finally donned a mask and ran to the front desk to grab all the centerpieces from the smoke-filled room

The florist and her team have worked tirelessly to move the ceremony venue outside

Coromina’s Instagram Stories videos showed staff members picking up petals from the ground

In a follow-up video, Coromina announced that the ceremony was back on after they moved the event outside, but the unnamed couple ultimately decided to postpone their wedding.

“And then this happens,” she wrote about the fire.

Coromina and her team worked tirelessly to move the ceremony site, and her videos showed staff members picking up flower petals from the ground.

They scattered the petals down the aisle, which was flanked by two of the centerpieces

Everything was set up and ready to go when they found out that the ceremony had been postponed by the couple

In her last post of the evening, she said she was praying for the couple and their loved ones

She put on a mask and ran to the front desk to grab all the centerpieces from the smoke-filled room.

“Those few seconds weren’t good for my lungs!” she said.

As guests roamed the parking lot, they moved the floral arrangements to another location outside. Everything was set up and ready to go when they found out that the ceremony had been postponed by the couple.

“Pray for my bride and her husband, their family and friends who flew in/out to experience this beautiful union,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m glad no one was injured in today’s fire, but I’m sad that today didn’t go as planned.”