New Jersey councilwoman hits cyclist, 31, at intersection and then speeds away without stopping

A New Jersey city councilor was captured on street-surveillance footage of a bicyclist hitting her SUV at a Jersey City intersection before pulling away without stopping.

Amy DeGise is facing calls to resign after she ran into cyclist Andrew Black, 29, around 8 a.m. on July 19 at the intersection of Martin Lukther King Drive and Forrest Street.

CCTV street footage shows DeGise having right of way as her Nissan Rogue was driven through the intersection while the light was green, before hitting Black and sending him flying onto the hood of her car before falling to the ground.

Just before the incident, Black had lit a red light.

Black was seen flying in the air and over the car before brutally hitting the ground

The cyclist only suffered minor injuries (cuts) to arms and legs after the incident. DeGise drove off without checking him or even reporting the incident

DeGise, the daughter of Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, did not stop to check on the cyclist after the incident and instead drove off.

She was eventually charged with failing to report the accident and leaving the scene of the accident, according to NBC New York.

Recently elected as a councilor in November as part of the cabinet of Jersey City mayor Steve Fulop, Degise is also earmarked as a potential mayoral candidate in 2025 should Fulop choose not to be re-elected, according to NJ.com.

DailyMail.com has reached out to DeGise, who also happens to be chairman of the Hudson County Democrats, for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

Andrew Black, 29, was making a delivery from a local McDonald’s restaurant when he was hit

After last week’s incident, Black told news outlets that he was “a little shaken up” and that he sustained minor cuts to his arms and one of his legs.

“Someone with prestige would go so far as to ignore the law,” Black later told HudPost, adding that at the time of the hit-and-run, he was completing a delivery from a local McDonald’s restaurant for Uber Easts.

He also told CBS News that he has not been able to return to work and that DeGise has yet to contact him to apologize or to inquire about his condition.

Meanwhile, a petition on change.org filed with the Mayor of Jersey City Office has called for DeGise’s resignation. By Thursday morning, 540 people had signed it.

“As a General Member of the Council, Councilor DeGise has the arduous task of representing the entire city and the interests of all its residents,” Megan Carolan, who started the petition, wrote online.

‘By beating and abandoning one of those residents, in a time of crisis, she has shown that she cannot be trusted to put residents’ well-being first. Hitting and leaving a voter speaks to a deeply disturbing level of self-preservation instinct, and one that has no place in public service,” she added.

One of Jersey City’s councilors, James Solomon, told NBC New York that he was one of the signatures endorsing the petition’s stance.

“The word I use is shocked, that’s how I felt watching the video,” Solomon told the local outlet. “She is an elected official and we have to hold ourselves to a higher standard and that is why I think she should step down.”

Jersey City mayor Steve Fulop was quoted by news outlets as calling DeGise’s decision to leave the accident site a “huge mistake,” though he has declined to support calls for her resignation.

DailyMail.com has contacted its office for further comment, but has not yet received a response.

“We went through two hit-and-runs in November and people in both cases were alive but later died because they couldn’t get help in time,” Jimmy Lee, president of Safe Street JC – a nonprofit that advocates for zero road deaths in Jersey City – told NBC New York.

“How can we make sure that someone who makes the law breaks the law?” Lee added.