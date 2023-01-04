New Israeli government aims to weaken Supreme Court

By Isabel Debre and Josef Federman | Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister unveiled on Wednesday the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system, which aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court.

Critics accused the government of declaring war on the justice system, saying the plan would upend Israel’s system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the right-wing coalition in the history of the country.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close confidant of Netanyahu and longtime critic of the Supreme Court, presented his plan a day before judges are due to debate a controversial new law passed by the government that would allow a politician convicted of tax violations to become minister. turn into.

“It’s time to act,” he said.

The proposals call for a series of sweeping changes aimed at curtailing the powers of the judiciary, including by allowing lawmakers to pass laws that the Supreme Court has struck down that are effectively deemed unconstitutional.

Levin drafted a law that would give the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, the power to override Supreme Court decisions by a simple majority of 61 votes. Levin also suggested that politicians play a greater role in the appointment of Supreme Court judges and that ministers appoint their own legal advisers, rather than using independent professionals.

Levin argued that public confidence in the judicial system has fallen to an all-time low, and said he intends to restore power to elected officials now in the hands of overly interventionist judges.

“We go to the polls and vote, choose, but time and time again people we didn’t choose decide for us,” he said. “That’s not democracy.”

The planned overhaul has already drawn fierce criticism from the Israeli attorney general and the Israeli opposition, though it is unclear whether they will be able to prevent the far-right government from racing ahead.

Yair Lapid, former prime minister and head of the opposition, said he will fight the changes “by any means necessary” and vowed to cancel them if he returns to power. “Those who stage a unilateral coup in Israel should know that we are in no way obligated to it,” he said.

If Levin’s proposed “override” bill passes, Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist allies have said they hope to quash Supreme Court rulings banning Israeli outposts on private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank. They would also seek to facilitate the long-term detention of African asylum seekers and officialize the exclusion of the ultra-Orthodox from the country’s compulsory military service.

In Israel, Supreme Court judges are appointed and dismissed by a committee made up of professionals, legislators, and some judges. Levin wants to give lawmakers a majority on the committee, most of which come from the right-wing and religiously conservative ruling coalition.

“It will be a hollow democracy,” said Amir Fuchs, a senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute think tank in Jerusalem. “If the government has the ultimate power, it will use this power not only for issues of LGBTQ rights and asylum seekers, but also for elections and freedom of speech and anything it wants.”

Recent polls conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute found that a majority of respondents think the Supreme Court should have the power to strike down laws that conflict with Israel’s basic laws, which serve as a kind of constitution.

In a speech Wednesday ahead of Levin’s announcement, Netanyahu appeared to support his justice minister by vowing to “implement reforms that will ensure the proper balance between the three branches of government.”

Since being indicted on corruption charges, Netanyahu has campaigned against the justice system. He denies all allegations and says he is the victim of a witch hunt organized by hostile media, police and prosecutors. Levin said his plan is “in no way related” to Netanyahu’s trial.

Just hours before Levin’s speech, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, a key target of the new administration, declared his opposition to the ministerial appointment of one of Netanyahu’s main coalition partners who has been convicted of tax violations. The Supreme Court is expected to hear petitions against Aryeh Deri as minister on Thursday.

As part of negotiations to form the current government, Israel’s parliament last month amended a law to allow anyone on probation to serve as cabinet minister. That paved the way for Deri to become health and interior minister after two years, as well as finance minister in a rotation deal. Deri was convicted of tax fraud last year and received a suspended sentence.

Good governance groups saw the legal maneuver as a green light for corruption by a government that arrogantly changed laws out of political expediency.

Baharav-Miara made her position clear in a note to the Supreme Court. She said the appointment “deviates radically from reasonableness”. She has said she will not defend the state in court against the appeals because of her opposition.

Levin’s proposed changes also include eliminating the test of “reasonableness” when reviewing government decisions.

Baharav-Miara was appointed by the previous government, which strongly opposed Netanyahu’s rule. Netanyahu’s allies have floated the idea of ​​splitting the attorney general’s office into three roles, including two that would be political appointments. That would weaken the authority of the current attorney general while also opening the door for Netanyahu to install someone favorable to throwing out the charges against him.