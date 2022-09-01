New iPhone now expected to be called the 14 Plus, not Max

With just days left until the unveiling of this fall’s new iPhones, two separate sources have predicted that Apple is about to change its branding strategy and announce a “Plus” device for the first time in five years. .

For nearly the entire rumor cycle, it was widely accepted that Apple is about to end the “mini” line and switch to a pair of 6.1-inch iPhones and a pair of 6.7-inch iPhones, each available in standard sizes. and Pro flavors. But that raised another question: what would Apple call the large, non-Pro model?

iPhone 14 (6.1-inch screen)

iPhone 14 Max? (6.7 inches)

iPhone 14 Pro (6.1″)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7 inches)

For months, the assumption has been that it will be called the iPhone 14 Max, an admittedly new wording but one that makes sense and narrows things down to two suffixes: the Max portion refers to the size of the screen, while Pro refers to the high. -end specifications and features.

That theory has now been hit by a last-minute report that Apple is instead reviving its old Plus brand, last used on the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017.

Yesterday’s Twitter user Tommy Boic (via MacRumors) posted a photo and screenshot purporting to show Apple’s own clear cases for the “iPhone 14 Plus”.

This makes some sense, and bringing back the Plus brand might reduce the confusion. Yesterday in the Macworld (virtual) office, we agreed that a 14 Max may sound better or more expensive than a 14 Pro to many ears, while Max presumably stands for maximum. Plus, on the other hand, has a more understated sound, pointing to a larger size without implying a top spec list.

Tommy Boi has at least one accurate prediction to their name, but it hardly counts as a reliable source. And these images would be easy for Photoshop; indeed, the text looks suspiciously sharper than the rest of the photo, so of course we take that with a grain of salt.

Confirmation, however, came quickly from 9to5Mac, whose “sources familiar with the matter” make the same prediction.

“Since July at least,” the site writes, “iPhone case makers have been told not to use the iPhone 14 Max brand, as it will not be the real name of the product.”

With the identical claim from two separate sources, the 14 Plus theory now looks strong. That gives us three suffixes:

iPhone 14 (6.1-inch screen)

iPhone 14 Plus (6.7 inches)

iPhone 14 Pro (6.1″)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7 inches)

Is that less confusing than calling it the 14 Max? We’re not entirely convinced, but Apple generally knows what it’s doing when it comes to marketing. Anyway, we’ll know the truth on September 7, and you’ll see all the announcements here at Macworld.