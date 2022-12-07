New interactive map lets you drop asteroids on Time Square, London or any place in the world

A new interactive map brings the 1998 movie Deep Impact to life, allowing users anywhere in the world to drop a space rock to watch the devastation unfold.

called Asteroid launcherthe system lets you choose an impact location, the diameter of the asteroid, the speed at which it hits the ground and the angle of impact – and press ‘launch’ to see the devastation it causes and the number of deaths.

If an asteroid one mile in diameter collides with a speed of 150,000 miles per hour into Time Square, it would create a 21-mile wide crater and vaporize 9,486,287 people with an impact equivalent to 6,403 Gigatons of TNT.

The system also shares other catastrophic events that follow, including shock waves, the size of fireballs, and wind speed.

Asteroid Launcher is the brainchild of creative programmer Neal Agarwal who told DailyMail.com that he was inspired by his favorite movie Deep Impact and wanted to create a website that simulated disasters.

Asteroid Launcher allows users to choose a location to drop an asteroid. This simulation released a mile-wide asteroid into New York City’s Time Square, creating a 33-mile-wide crater

“I like disaster movies and playing out different end-of-the-world scenarios in my head,” Agarwal told DailyMail.com.

“This project took about two months to complete, a month of research and a month for the coding and animations.”

He explained the equations behind Asteroid Launcher from research papers by Dr. Gareth Collins and Dr. Clemens Rumpf, studying the effects of an asteroid impact.

“I chose those research papers because they contain detailed equations and models of all the different effects of an asteroid impact (thermal radiation, wind, shock waves, earthquakes, etc.),” ​​Agarwal said.

‘They are also excellent at summarizing the current knowledge of the field.’

The website also shows destructive events that would follow the initial impact, such as this 74-mile-wide fireball that would inflict third-degree burns on more than four million people and kill more than nine million.

Another option shows the intense earthquakes that would be triggered after the impact

Asteroid Launcher describes all the events, destruction and deaths that would possibly occur in the event of an actual asteroid impact.

For example, if an asteroid of the same size that hit Manhattan hit London while traveling at the same speed of 240,000 miles per hour, it would also create a 34-mile-wide crater that would vaporize more than 7.7 million people in the area.

At Time Square, the fireball would cover an area of ​​74 miles and vaporize 30,561,023 people.

And in London the same fireball would be released during the impact, killing 56,082,822 people.

“This tool is more about helping the general public learn more about asteroid impacts,” Agarwal said.

Another simulation with London and with an asteroid of the same size hitting New York would also release a fireball 74 miles wide

Asteroid Launcher also formulates wind speeds after the asteroid impacts. In the case of London, winds within 150 miles of the crater would be faster than storms on Jupiter

“Scientists have even more accurate models of asteroid impacts that they run on supercomputers – this simulation is a simplified version.”

Asteroid Launcher uses Apple Maps to bring satellite images of Earth into the simulation and generate visualizations over the selected area to show users how far the destruction extends.

It also offers several options for what the asteroid is made of.

Users can drop a 2,400 foot wide golden asteroid onto Los Angeles at 247,000 miles per hour, leaving a 34 mile wide crater in the ground and killing 5,210,549 people.

The simulated events in New York and London only happen once every 22 million years, but Earth is predicted to be in the nick of time when, by 2029, one the size of three football fields is expected to occur within 30,000 kilometers of our planet’s surface. planet will come.

Asteroid Apophis, named after the snake-like Egyptian god of chaos (aka Apep), will whiz past Earth on April 13, 2029.

While researchers have ruled out the possibility of the 1,115-meter object colliding with Earth, the close shave offers a unique opportunity to study an asteroid in detail; most of the others that come this close are much smaller.

“The approach to Apophis in 2029 will be an incredible opportunity for science,” said Marina Brozović, a radar scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, who works on radar observations of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs).

‘We will observe the asteroids with both optical and radar telescopes. With radar observations, we may be able to see surface details as small as a few meters.’

The simulated events in New York and London only happen once every 22 million years, but an event the size of three football fields is expected to come within 30,000 kilometers of our planet’s surface in 2029. The image shows a simulation of how close it will get.

It is expected to make its closest approach before 6 p.m. ET, when it will be over the Atlantic Ocean.

However, according to NASA, it will be visible in the sky hours before this point.

Appearing in the night sky over the Southern Hemisphere for the first time, Apophis is making itself known to viewers on Australia’s east coast.

It then travels west to reach the equator by early afternoon before crossing the United States around 7 p.m.

The massive space rock will travel so fast that it will traverse the full width of the moon in less than a minute, NASA said in a 2019 statement.

While 30,000 kilometers may sound far away, the space agency says it’s rare for an object this size to get this close