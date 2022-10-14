New insights into the ocean’s oldest carbon

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Using a newly developed technique, researchers have ruled out a possible source of ancient dissolved organic matter (DOM) in the world’s oceans.

DOM is organic matter – mostly carbon, but also some nitrogen, sulfur, oxygen and other elements – that is smaller than about 0.7 micrometers (smaller than a bacterium) and is dissolved in seawater. Because DOM is an important carbon reservoir, this finding has implications for the storage of carbon in the deep ocean (generally defined as the area where light cannot penetrate, a depth of about 200 meters). DOM can exist in the deep ocean for hundreds to thousands of years, although no one is sure why it persists for so long.

The new research suggests that the accumulation of DOM in the deep ocean occurs with negligible input from organosulfur compounds found in ocean sediments, thus rejecting a leading hypothesis as to why it persists for so long.

“Our paper helped address a lingering question in carbon sequestration, rejecting a theory about where some old carbon came from,” said Alexandra Phillips (Ph.D. ’21), lead author of a paper on the study that was published. in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on October 7. Phillips is a postdoctoral researcher at UC Santa Barbara, but conducted the research while a graduate student at Caltech with Alex Sessions, professor of geobiology

The ocean has about as much carbon in the form of DOM as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. DOM is considered important for climate regulation because it essentially retains carbon for longer periods of time.

Phillips tested the hypothesis that extremely long-lived DOM exists as a result of reactions with hydrogen sulfide in porewaters (the water that flows through sediments on the ocean floor), creating molecules that then leak from sediments into the ocean. Such reactions are known to make molecules more resistant to microbial breakdown, and scientists have previously linked the creation of “sulfurized” organic matter in sediments to cooling events in Earth’s history.

Phillips, Sessions and their colleagues at Caltech, Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the University of Oldenburg in Germany, used sulfur isotopes to test whether these sulfurization reactions were also responsible for a significant portion of the deep ocean’s ancient carbon.

Phillips spent her time in graduate school at Caltech improving techniques for measuring sulfur isotopes. The abundance of stable isotopes in a given sample often provides clues about the source. For example, sulfur most commonly occurs in two forms: sulfur-32 and sulfur-34 isotopes (with the heavier sulfur-34 isotope containing two neutrons more than sulfur-32). Analyzing the relative abundance of each isotope in a sample can tell you something about the sample’s origin. For example, microbes in areas without oxygen use sulfate (a molecule of sulfur and oxygen) for energy and create sulfide (a negatively charged sulfur ion) as a byproduct. This reaction is faster with the lighter sulfur-32 isotope, so that the resulting sulfide contains more sulfur-32.

For sulfur, however, the large sample size needed to accurately measure the isotope ratio made it an impractical way to study DOM. That is, until Phillips and her colleagues developed a way to analyze sulfur isotopes at very low levels, which in turn reduces the sample size needed from about 10 milligrams of DOM (yielding about 100 micrograms of sulfur) to about 0.1 milligrams of DOM ( which is about 1 microgram of sulfur).

In practice, that is the difference between filtering only 10 liters of seawater per sample instead of 1,000 liters.

“This is a classic example of how basic research into improving measurement techniques can bring benefits to new science,” Sessions says. “With Alex’s graduate work to lower the detection limits for organic sulfur isotopes by two orders of magnitude, the analysis of marine DOM suddenly became very practical.”

Their measurement was based on burning small amounts of isolated DOM samples and accurately analyzing the resulting gas mixture using mass spectrometry. This allowed the team to measure in detail the isotope ratios of each gas that emerges. Caltech’s Sessions Lab has been refining similar techniques for years, but this was the first field test of these new sulfur isotope methods.

“It was like being a hammer looking for nails,” Phillips says. “We spent time developing this great method and were eager to apply it to answer a big question. This method really opened the floodgates for possible organic sulfur measurements.”

The team found sulfur isotope signals that didn’t match a sedimentary source. The samples, collected deep in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, contained much more sulfur-34 than would be expected if the material came from sulfurized organic matter. The researchers also noted that as the relative abundance of sulfur-34 in their samples decreased, the samples also showed an overall loss of sulfur relative to carbon. This further disproved the hypothesis that sulfurized organic matter was the missing source of the ocean’s oldest dissolved carbon.

Instead, the sulfur isotope ratios were nearly identical to those found in phytoplankton, the microscopic photosynthesizing organisms that form the basis of the marine food web. The findings provide direct evidence that phytoplankton is the origin of the sulfur, and indirect evidence for the origin of DOM in general. It should be noted, however, that sulfur-containing compounds contain less than 10 percent of typical DOM.

“Most people who study sulfur only use it as a window into carbon cycling, but I think this result shows that biology is also the starting point for sulfur,” Phillips says. “Marine organic sulfur is much more dynamic than we expected.”

The PNAS paper is titled “New sulfur isotope analyzes limit sulfurized pore water fluxes as a minor component of marine dissolved organic matter.”

More information:

Alexandra A. Phillips et al, New sulfur isotope analyzes limit sulfurized pore water fluxes as a minor component of marine dissolved organic matter, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Alexandra A. Phillips et al, New sulfur isotope analyzes limit sulfurized pore water fluxes as a minor component of marine dissolved organic matter,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2209152119

Provided by the California Institute of Technology

