New information on ‘gigantic jet’ lightning bursts that reach toward space

This series of photos, taken from a video, shows the formation of a giant jet over Oklahoma in May 2018. Credit: Chris Holmes



A detailed 3D study of a massive electrical discharge that rose 50 miles into space over an Oklahoma thunderstorm has revealed new information about an elusive atmospheric phenomenon known as giant jets. The Oklahoma discharge was the most powerful giant jet studied to date, carrying 100 times the electrical charge of a typical thunderstorm lightning bolt.

The giant jet displaced an estimated 300 coulombs of electrical charge into the ionosphere — the lower edge of space — of the thunderstorm. Typical lightning bolts carry less than five coulombs between the cloud and the ground or within clouds. The upward discharge included relatively cool (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) streamers of plasma, as well as structures called leaders that are very hot — over 8,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We were able to map this giant jet in three dimensions with really high-quality data,” said Levi Boggs, a research scientist at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) and the corresponding author of the paper. “We were able to see very high frequency (VHF) sources above the cloud top that had not been seen before with this level of detail. Using satellite and radar data, we were able to find out where the very hot leader portion of the discharge was. above the cloud.”











Credit: scientific progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abl8731

Boggs worked with a research team from multiple organizations, including the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), Texas Tech University, the University of New Hampshire, Politecnica de Catalunya, Duke University, the University of Oklahoma, NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory and the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The investigation was reported on August 3 in scientific progress.

Steve Cummer, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke, uses the electromagnetic waves that lightning emits to study the powerful phenomenon. He operates a research site where sensors resembling conventional antennas are set up in an otherwise empty field, waiting to pick up signals from locally occurring storms.

“The VHF and optical signals definitively confirmed what researchers had suspected but not yet proven: that lightning’s VHF radio is emitted from small structures called streamers, which are located at the very tip of developing lightning, while the strongest electrical current flows significantly behind it in an electrically conductive channel called a conductor,” Cummer said.

Doug Mach, a co-author of the paper at Universities Space Research Association (USRA), said the study was unique in determining that the 3D locations for the lightning’s optical emissions were well above cloud tops.

Science Progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abl8731″/> Radio mapping sources extending from the storm’s convective structure. The gray area represents the storm peak. Credit: scientific progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abl8731



“The fact that the giant jet was detected by several systems, including the Lightning Mapping Array and two geostationary optical lightning instruments, was a unique event and gives us a lot more information about giant jets,” Mach said. “More importantly, this is probably the first time a giant jet has been mapped three-dimensionally above the clouds with the Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) instrument set.”

Giant jets have been observed and studied over the past two decades, but because there is no specific observation system to look for them, detections have been rare. Boggs learned about the Oklahoma event from a colleague, who told him about a giant plane photographed on May 14, 2018, by a citizen scientist operating a low-light camera.

Coincidentally, the event took place at a location with a nearby VHF lightning mapping system, within range of two Next Generation Weather Radar (NEXRAD) locations and accessible to instruments on satellites from NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) network. Boggs determined that the data from those systems was available and worked with colleagues to bring it together for analysis.

“The detailed data showed that those cold streamers start their reproduction right above the cloud top,” Boggs explains. “They propagate all the way to the lower ionosphere up to an altitude of 50-60 miles, making a direct electrical connection between the cloud top and the lower ionosphere, the lower edge of space.”

That connection transfers thousands of amps of current in about a second. The upward discharge carried negative charge from the cloud to the ionosphere, typical of giant jets.

The data showed that as the discharge ascended from the cloud top, VHF radio sources were detected at altitudes of 22 to 45 kilometers (13 to 28 miles), while optical emissions from the lightning conductors remained near the cloud top at altitudes of 15 to 20 kilometers (9 to 12 miles). The simultaneous 3D radio and optical data indicate that VHF lightning networks are detecting emissions from streamer corona rather than the leader channel, which has broad implications for lightning physics beyond that of giant jets.

Why are the giant jets blasting cargo into space? Researchers speculate that something is blocking the flow of charge down or to other clouds. Records of the Oklahoma event show little lightning activity from the storm before it fired the giant fighter jet.

“For whatever reason, there is usually a suppression of cloud-to-ground discharges,” Boggs said. “There’s a buildup of negative charge, and then we think the conditions in the storm top weaken the top charge layer, which is mostly positive. In the absence of the lightning discharges we normally see, the giant jet can build up excess negative charge in the cloud.”

For now, there are many unanswered questions about giant jets, which are part of a class of mysterious transient luminescent events. That’s because sightings of them are rare and happen by chance — from pilots or plane passengers who happen to see them or ground observers operating nighttime cameras.

Estimates for the frequency of giant jets range from 1,000 per year to 50,000 per year. They have been reported more frequently in tropical regions of the world. However, Oklahoma’s giant jet — which was twice as powerful as the next strongest — was not part of a tropical storm system.

Aside from their novelty, giant jets could have an impact on the operation of satellites in low Earth orbit, Boggs said. As more of those space vehicles are launched, signal degradation and performance issues can worsen. The giant jets could also affect technologies like over-the-horizon radars that bounce radio waves off the ionosphere.

Boggs is affiliated with the Severe Storms Research Center, which was established at GTRI to develop improved technologies for warning of severe storms, such as tornadoes, that are common in Georgia. The work on giant jets and other atmospheric phenomena is part of that.

More information:

Levi D. Boggs et al, Upward propagation of giant jets revealed by 3D radio and optical mapping, scientific progress (2022). Levi D. Boggs et al, Upward propagation of giant jets revealed by 3D radio and optical mapping,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abl8731

