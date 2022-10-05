New immigration law will make Rwanda deportations plan simpler

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Obstacles to Rwanda’s deportation scheme could be swept away by immigration laws proposed by Liz Truss.

A new bill would shake up the immigration appeals system that allows foreign nationals to file endless claims to delay their removal, insiders said.

The current process, which involves hearings in a number of courts, can be cut down to a single level.

The package will also include measures – previously outlined in the abandoned Bill of Rights – to prevent the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg from blocking UK immigration measures.

Obstacles to Rwanda’s deportation scheme could be swept away by immigration laws proposed by Liz Truss

Further reforms will raise the bar on modern slavery claims, which are being abused by illegal migrants to delay their deportation from the UK.

Government sources dismissed suggestions the bill could be rushed through before Christmas, saying it was likely to be too complex, stressing they want to devise a “firm but fair” system that will work.

It came as the prime minister, speaking at the Tory party conference in Birmingham, said her government was taking “decisive action by strengthening our borders, by strengthening our border force and expanding the Rwanda scheme”.

She added: “Our brilliant new Home Secretary will bring forward legislation to ensure that no European judge can overrule us.”

The Prime Minister said: “Our brilliant new Home Secretary will bring forward legislation to ensure that no European judge can overrule us.”

This week Home Affairs Minister Suella Braverman said it was her ‘dream’ to send a plane to Rwanda before Christmas but it was unlikely until legal appeals are concluded

A government source said: ‘We will try to remove the obstacles that prevent us from operationalizing the Rwanda plan.

The goal is to have a one-step appeal system so that applicants can no longer get multiple bites of the cherry.

“The Nationality and Borders Act, which came into force earlier this year, tried to streamline the appeals process, but it has a few too many holes in it.

“The goal is to get people to Rwanda so that their case can be processed there. The more we can cut down on the time they spend in the UK, the better.’

Further reforms will raise the bar on modern slavery claims, which are being abused by illegal migrants to delay their deportation from the UK

A deal with Rwanda, secured by former home secretary Priti Patel, will allow irregular migrants to be issued a one-way ticket to the East African nation to claim asylum there instead of in Britain.

An initial deployment flight was blocked at the 11th hour by the Strasbourg court, and as a result the policy is likely to be in legal limbo until next year.

This week, Home Affairs Minister Suella Braverman said it was her ‘dream’ to send a plane to Rwanda before Christmas, but that was unlikely until legal appeals are concluded.

She vowed to stop the European Court of Justice from “interfering” in immigration cases.

Yesterday the Mail revealed that Ms Braverman is also planning nightingale-style courts and detention centers to bring thousands of prosecutions against Channel migrants.