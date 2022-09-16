New holographic microscope allows scientists to see through the skull and visualize the mouse brain

Figure 1. Super-depth 3D holographic microscope A super-depth 3D holographic microscope developed by researchers at the IBS Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics. It is possible to observe the neural network of living organisms by increasing the optical signal ratio of the target and increasing the image acquisition speed and depth. Credit: Institute of Basic Sciences



Researchers led by Associate Director Choi Wonshik of the Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics within the Institute for Basic Science, Professor Kim Moonseok of Catholic University of Korea and Professor Choi Myunghwan of Seoul National University developed a new type of holographic microscope. The new microscope is said to be able to “see” through the intact skull and be capable of high-resolution 3D imaging of the neural network inside a living mouse brain without removing the skull.

To investigate the internal characteristics of a living organism using light, it is necessary to A) supply sufficient light energy to the sample and B) accurately measure the signal reflected by the target tissue. However, in living tissues, multiple scattering effects and severe aberration often occur when light hits cells, making it difficult to obtain sharp images.

In complex structures such as living tissue, light undergoes multiple scattering, causing the photons to randomly change direction multiple times as they travel through the tissue. This process ruins much of the image information carried by the light. But even if it is a very small amount of reflected light, it is possible to observe the features located relatively deep in the tissues by correcting the wavefront distortion of the light reflected from the target to be observed. Yet the above multiple scattering effects interfere with this correction process. Therefore, to obtain a high-resolution deep tissue image, it is important to remove the multi-scattered waves and increase the ratio of the singly-scattered waves.

Figure 2. Characteristics of the reflected signal according to the angle of incidence (A) If the object is small or has a linear structure, the waveform of the reflected signal from the single scattered waves remains the same even when the angle of incidence is changed. (B) However, the waveform of the reflected signal from the multi-scattered waves changes without resemblance, even with a small change in the angle of incidence. Using these inter-wavefront properties, single scattering components and multiple scattering components can be separated from each other. Credit: Institute of Basic Sciences



In 2019, the IBS researchers developed the high-speed time-resolved holographic microscope that can eliminate multiple scattering while measuring the amplitude and phase of light. They used this microscope to observe the neural network of live fish without incisional surgery. However, in the case of a mouse that has a thicker skull than that of a fish, it was not possible to obtain a neural network image of the brain without removing or thinning the skull, due to the severe light distortion and multiple scattering. that occur when the light travels through the bone structure.

The research team managed to quantitatively analyze the interaction between light and matter, which allowed them to further improve their previous microscope. In this recent study, they reported the successful development of a super-deep, three-dimensional time-resolved holographic microscope that makes it possible to observe tissues to a greater depth than ever before.

In particular, the researchers devised a method to preferentially select singly scattered waves by taking advantage of the fact that they have similar reflection waveforms even when light is entered from different angles. This was done by a complex algorithm and a numerical operation that analyzes the eigenmode of a medium (a unique wave that delivers light energy to a medium), thereby finding a resonance mode that maximizes constructive interference (interference that occurs when waves of the same phase overlap ) between wavefronts of light. This allowed the new microscope to focus more than 80 times the light energy onto the neural fibers than before, while selectively removing unnecessary signals. This allowed the ratio of singly-scattered waves to multi-scattered waves to be increased by several orders of magnitude.

Figure 3. A neural network in the brain of a living mouse was observed without removing the skull (A). The brain’s neural network was successfully imaged using a light source in the visible wavelength region. Only the skin of a live mouse was removed and the skull remained intact. (B) Using the previous technology, it was not possible to correct the complex aberration due to the severe multiple scattered waves generated in the skull, making it impossible to obtain a coherent image. (C) The algorithm developed by the research team allowed for selective removal of multiple scattering components below the reflected signal, allowing correction of the wavefront aberration. (D) This allowed them to resolve the fine structure of neural fibers in the brain. E, F) High-resolution projection images visualize osteocytes in the mouse skull, blooming between bone layers and dura matters and G) neural network obtained through the microscope. Credit: Institute of Basic Sciences



The research team continued to demonstrate this new technology by observing the mouse brain. The microscope was able to correct the wavefront distortion even at depths previously impossible with existing technology. The new microscope managed to create a high-resolution image of the neural network of the mouse brain under the skull. This was all achieved in the visible wavelength without removing the skull from the mouse and without the need for a fluorescent label.

Professor Kim Moonseok and Dr. Jo Yonghyeon, who developed the foundation of the holographic microscope, said: “When we first observed the optical resonance of complex media, our work received a lot of attention from academia. From basic principles to practical application of observing the neural network under the skull of the mouse, we have opened a new avenue for convergent brain neuroimaging technology by combining the efforts of talented people in physics, life and brain science.”

Associate Director Choi Wonshik said: “Our center has long been developing super-deep bioimaging technology that applies physical principles. Our current finding is expected to greatly contribute to the development of biomedical interdisciplinary research, including neuroscience and the industry of precision metrology.”

This research is published in the online edition of the journal scientific progress on July 28.

