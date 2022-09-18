New Health Secretary Therese Coffey ‘shouldn’t be judged for smoking and drinking’, says Ken Clarke

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tory grandee Ken Clarke has made the leap to defend Therese Coffey after critics confiscated photos of the new health minister enjoying a cigarette and drink.

Lord Clarke, who was himself health minister from 1988 to 1990, called for a reduction in the focus on ‘personalities and trivia’ in British politics.

He insisted that Mrs Coffey’s success, or otherwise, in overseeing the NHS ‘would have nothing at all to do with her smoking and eating habits’.

The peer described how, during his long political career, he never thought of giving up smoking because “it’s a nice part of my lifestyle” and that he “willedly accept the health risks”.

Since being appointed health minister – as well as deputy prime minister – earlier this month, Ms Coffey has admitted she is “not a role model”.

Critics have famously shared a photo of her with a glass of fizz in her mouth with a cigar in her mouth while partying with fellow MPs in 2015.

Since being appointed health minister – as well as deputy prime minister – earlier this month, Therese Coffey has admitted she is “not a role model”.

Lord Clarke acknowledged how – when he was in the health ward himself – he ‘definitely needed the occasional smoke and I certainly needed a drink now and then’

Speaking with the Sunday TimesLord Clarke noted that Mrs Coffey ‘coincidentally leads a relaxed way of life’, but lashed out at her detractors.

“The criticism of her appearance and habits is tabloid nonsense,” he told the newspaper.

‘I was a real butterball when I was a minister, much heavier than I am now. And I’d do my best to keep my tie straight – but I didn’t always remember.

“We need to focus less on personalities and trivia and more on properly reporting serious policies. That’s much more important.’

Ms Coffey is a close ally of new Prime Minister Liz Truss and is tasked with overseeing the health service ahead of what could be another rough winter for hospitals.

Lord Clarke described the state of the NHS as ‘one of the greatest crises in the country’ but insisted that Ms Coffey should be judged on her track record alone.

“Her success or otherwise — and I hope she is very successful — has nothing at all to do with her smoking and eating habits, despite recent criticism,” he said.

“This winter is going to be very tough in the National Health Service and we will have strikes in large parts across the public sector, probably through the winter.

“If you have a real catalog of crises, the one thing we don’t want to judge ministers on is their personal lifestyles – as long as they don’t do anything illegal or immoral or otherwise make them unattractive people.

Whether Thérèse succeeds or not is all about her ability to lead a team, make the right decisions and implement them – and go through the necessary reform process and raise the necessary money from the Treasury so that the NHS is functioning normally. ‘

While describing his own lifestyle, Lord Clarke acknowledged how – when he was in the health ward himself – he ‘definitely needed a cigarette now and then and I certainly needed a drink now and then’.

The 82-year-old also became known for drinking a glass of whiskey in the House of Commons while delivering Budgets during his time as Chancellor in John Major’s government.

“There are tough days when it’s definitely a good idea to sit down and just relax,” he added.

The former minister insisted he didn’t feel guilty about his own smoking habit, even at work.

“I recognize the change in mood and these days I would have more respect for people who don’t smoke,” he said.

“But life has risks and smoking is one that I volunteered because it’s a beautiful part of my lifestyle – I never made an effort to give up.”