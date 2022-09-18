New Hampshire senator’s husband let teacher keep ties to school despite ‘relationship’ with student

The husband of a powerful New Hampshire senator currently being re-elected played a pivotal role in the assault on a sex abuse scandal at an elite private school in New Hampshire, an independent investigation has revealed.

The investigation, conducted by the Florida law firm Holland & Knight, found that Tom Hassan, the husband of Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), failed to properly handle allegations of misconduct at Phillips Exeter Academy while he served as director.

According to the report, published in 2018 in response to an investigation into allegations broadcast by multiple students but hitherto unseen, Hassan knew about the misconduct of Richard Schubart, one of his teachers at the elite boarding school, but kept it under wraps. quiet about it for several years. .

A former student first voiced the claims against Schubart, now 76, in 2011 forced then-principal Hassan to retire the then-married teacher, who admitted to having a sexual relationship with the then-student in the 1970s and 80s.

However, in defiance of school protocol, Hassan — whose wife was then campaigning to become state governor — did not tell his fellow board members about Schubar’s indiscretion and allowed an aging history. professor to maintain ’emeritus status’, attend school events and still participate in student life.

For the next four years, Tom Hassan would remain silent about his friend’s criminal behavior — with the school even awarding him a prestigious award and his wife appointing him to the leadership team of its successful 2012 governor’s run.

It was only when another student claimed that Schubart had sex with her as a student and other school officials became aware of the misconduct that the school severed ties with the senior and engaged Holland & Knight to conduct an investigation.

About three years later, the report’s authors found that school management failed to establish an effective protocol for students to file complaints — calling Hassan’s government response “ineffective” and “incomplete.”

The Holland & Knight report highlighted this lack of protocol in their report, which lawyers say was to blame for the two prosecutors’ allegations that fell on deaf ears.

“A reflection of this absence of protocol was that some individuals who experienced various forms of sexual misconduct at various points were unable to seek help or, when they sought help, were treated inconsistently or fairly,” the report said.

It added that Hassan’s failure to share Schubar’s disclosure with the appropriate authorities when he first learned of his misconduct in 2011 fits a pattern of posh school staff “unresponsive” to similar misconduct, and even allows it to continue.

“Out of these systemic deficiencies emerged a pattern of PEA failing to respond to, investigate and communicate internally about reported misconduct in an effective and appropriate manner and, in certain circumstances, fail to report misconduct to the appropriate authorities,” the previously unseen document reads.

Hassan, the husband of the then governor of New Hampshire, was principal when the first accusation surfaced — and had been the school’s vice principal since 2001.

He was forced to resign when the allegations of the two former students – who have chosen to remain anonymous – came to light, and only after The Boston Globe inquired about the two cases.

Months after admitting to Hassan having a sexual relationship with the first student, Schubart and his wife were both appointed to leadership committees for Sen’s governorship campaign. Hassan in 2012 – after the teacher was forced into retirement.

In March 2012, months after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a college student, Schubart was appointed to the Hassan Campaign’s Rockingham County Steering Committee, the Washington Free Beacon reported in 2016.

At the time, in early 2016, the school — which counts Ulysses Grant, Rockefellers and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg among its famous alumni — had not notified its alumni or the public of the accusers’ allegations until the press got wind of it. the story .

In a letter to the alumni of the prestigious school, the school said Schubart, who taught history for 38 years, had admitted to sexual misconduct in both cases. He did not comment on the claims.

He says he tried to balance the victim’s privacy with the need to protect the community.

But the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Globe she was speaking out so other potential victims “know they are not alone.”

The woman said she went to Schubart for advice one night during her senior year at the school in 1977 and that he kissed her. The meeting led to the couple developing a sexual relationship that lasted several months.

“When I heard about the second charge, I knew the situation was worse than I realized,” she told the newspaper.

“At least one other young woman may have been as devastated as I was, and I don’t want to be silent any longer.”

The school’s principal, Lisa MacFarlane, who was appointed in January 2015, told the Globe — whose investigation into widespread sexual abuse by priests in the Catholic Church has been turned into an Oscar-winning film — that the school’s response has been inadequate. was and apologized.

“Our primary focus was to protect the victim’s privacy,” she said.

She acknowledged that efforts should have been made to achieve ‘better transparency’ and ‘accountability’.

“Had we done that, we would have achieved a better outcome for both the victim and the entire Exeter community,” she added.

The school said it had reported both allegations against Schubart to police, but the outcome of the investigation remains unclear.

Though forced to retire, Schubart, who was president of The Association of Boarding Schools in the 1990s, was able to receive a leadership award in 2012.

He remained a trustee with the Bronx Preparatory Charter School until September 2014.

Hassan was assistant director of PEA from 2001-2008 and director from 2008-2014.

During his tenure as director, the report said his government’s response to complaints of inappropriate behavior by staff members was ‘ineffective’ and ‘incomplete’.

And Schuabart’s case isn’t the first controversy the school has faced.

Drama teacher Larry Bateman was arrested in 1992 on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The school immediately fired him and during his trial it was revealed that he had secretly filmed students in bathrooms and bedrooms. He was later sentenced to five years in prison.