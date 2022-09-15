New Hampshire Republican Senate hopeful flip-flops and says Biden is the ‘legitimate president’

<!–

New Hampshire Republican Senate hopeful Donald Bolduc freaked out, saying President Joe Biden is the “legitimate president” and the “election wasn’t stolen” 24 hours after winning his tight GOP primaries.

Bolduc, a retired United States brigadier general, ran in line with former President Donald Trump in the Granite State primaries as a 2020 election denier, though the ex-president never endorsed him.

In Tuesday’s primary, he won the Republican primary by less than 2,000 votes over Chuck Morse, the more mainstream candidate who is the president of the New Hampshire State Senate — and he will face the incumbent Democratic senator in the fall. Maggie Hassan.

When he appeared on Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom with Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer on Thursday, Bolduc was asked if he would stick to a letter he signed along with 120 other generals stating that Trump had won the 2020 election.

“So we live and we learn, right?” he replied.

Bolduc said ‘to have done a lot of research into this’.

“And I’ve come to the conclusion – and I want to be final on this – that the election was not stolen,” he said. ‘Was there fraud? Yes. Is that a concern for Granite Staters across the state? Yes there is. Is there a responsibility for officials in elected offices to ensure that our citizens have confidence in their voting system? Yes.’

“But elections have consequences,” he continued.

“And unfortunately, President Biden is the legitimate president of this country,” the Senate said hopefully.

Bolduc went into attack mode and added, “And he’s ruining it, along with Maggie Hassan.”

Hassan’s campaign called the turnaround laughable.

Don Bolduc has been touting the Big Lie throughout the campaign, and he can’t hide from that record. He’s even said he’s in favor of reversing the results of the 2024 election if things don’t go his way,” Hassans campaign spokesman Kevin Donohoe said. said in a statement.

“A word of salad about Fox will not erase his record of election denial,” Donohoe added.

Republicans had hoped New Hampshire would become a Senate seat that they turned over in November.

The GOP only needs one Senate seat to gain control of the upper chamber if they keep all the current real estate.

But with Bolduc’s win, that could be a bigger challenge.

Bolduc has made a number of eyebrow-raising statements that Democrats can use in attack ads heading to the general election — such as coronavirus vaccines containing microchips.

The three-year Republican head of the state, Chris Sununu, who hails from a political dynasty in the state, threw his weight behind Morse days before the primary after criticizing Bolduc earlier.

“He’s not a serious candidate, he really isn’t, and if he were the GOP nominee, I have no doubt we would have a much harder time,” Sununu said. said in August. “He’s kind of a conspiracy theory candidate,” the governor added.