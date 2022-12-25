New Hampshire doctor’s daughter died trying to climb state’s 48 tallest peaks for her 20th birthday

The 19-year-old daughter of two New Hampshire doctors was hopelessly unprepared for wintry weather when she attempted to summit one of the state’s mountains last month.

Emily Sotelo had only started hiking two years ago, but she had already climbed 40 of New Hampshire’s 48 peaks above 4,000 feet, a popular goal that has long drawn hikers to the White Mountains.

Emily, a sophomore, had almost no winter hiking experience, and officials say she lacked the essential equipment that would have prepared her for the brutal conditions that would eventually cost her her life: temperatures between 5 degrees and below zero, and wind gusts to 95 mph.

Her parents, psychiatrist mother Olivera and gastroenterologist father Jorge Sotelo are now considering starting a non-profit organization in her memory with recurring themes from her life and the lessons of her death: the Emily M. Sotelo Safety and Persistence Foundation .

Emily Sotelo, 19, was found dead on a mountain trail in New Hampshire in November, on what would have been her 20th birthday

Mount Lafayette reaches a 5,260 foot peak and the surrounding trail was rated “difficult” by 4000Footers.com. It is located in the state’s infamous White Mountains, a mountain range that is often considered treacherous in the winter

Emily was determined to complete her 48-mountain quest before her birthday.

According to Fish and Game Lieutenant James Kneeland, Sotelo did not carry the supplies that officials recommend for day trips, even in the summer.

She had no map, compass, or matches. No flashlight or headlamp, although her parents said she used her phone as a light and had a spare battery.

In her backpack she had granola bars, a banana and water that probably froze very early on, Kneeland said.

She wore long underwear, but only light trousers and a jacket. She had heated gloves and a neck warmer, but no hat.

“Emily had a lot of perseverance, but you have to balance that with safety,” said her father, on the left of the photo. “You have to run one day to fight the next.”

Emily Sotelo was an avid hiker and had been close to her goal of conquering New Hampshire’s 48 peaks above 4,000 feet before she turned 20, but was unprepared for wintry weather conditions

Her shoes were for trail running or trekking rather than insulated boots recommended for winter.

“I often refer to them as a glorified sneaker,” Kneeland said. “Low on the ankle, no ankle support. What probably happened is that if you go post-holing in snow and undergrowth, they get pulled off.”

In late fall and early winter, it’s not uncommon for hikers from southern New England to arrive in New Hampshire unprepared for snow-capped peaks, Kneeland said.

Sotelo’s story, he said, is a reminder to other hikers not only to be prepared, but to be ready to return.

“Those mountains, as we often say, aren’t going anywhere,” Kneeland said.

Her walk had begun Sunday November 20. She planned to hike alone for three days, have her mother with her on Wednesdays, and celebrate with dinner at the grand Mount Washington Hotel.

She told her mother that she had checked the weather, just like her mother, but had only seen the weather forecast for where they were staying in Franconia.

“It was cold, but… I didn’t know about the mountains or anything. It didn’t look bad,’ said Olivera Sotelo.

The pair shopped for food that afternoon and Emily did some schoolwork before setting the alarm for 4am. The next morning, her mother dropped her off at a trailhead at 4:30 a.m., with plans to pick her up eight hours later.

At five in the morning, Emily texted what she wanted for lunch: quinoa, chicken, papaya, coffee, and water. By 11am it was snowing lightly and Olivera sent a text asking how the walk was going. There was no response.

Temperatures were in the low single digits as search and rescue crews moved up Mount Lafayette that afternoon, and winds remained 40-60 mph throughout the night.

Officials’ four-day search was “hampered by high winds, frigid temperatures and blowing snow” – finally proving their suspicions that Emily Sotelo could not have survived those conditions alone

On Tuesday, searchers found some of Sotelo’s belongings and possible tracks in the snow, but it took them nearly two hours to traverse 900 feet, creaking over ice-packed small trees and sinking into knee-deep and even hip-deep snow.

A helicopter spotted more tracks, but it was getting dark and the search was called off for the day.

Wednesday morning, three teams approached the area from different directions, and just after 11 a.m., one of them found Sotelo’s body near the headwaters of Lafayette Brook, ¾ of a mile from the trail.

Kneeland believes Sotelo lost track of the trail when the wind and snow started blowing and died trying to get out of those conditions.

“I’m not sure we’ll ever really know the true story,” Kneeland said.

Sotelo’s body, officials said, was found on the northwest slope of Mount Lafayette within the boundaries of Franconia Notch State Park, where she had begun hiking four days earlier.

‘I knew. I’m a medical professional,” she said. “People told me to keep my hopes up, but I knew better,” says Olivera Sotelo, Emily’s mother.

Father, Jorge, said the thought of his patients miraculously recovering made him hopeful during the search, but mother, Olivera, said Sunday night she knew her daughter was probably dead.

Emily was good at everything: music, math, art, athletics. But in a life marked by ambition and determination, she was kind to others, too, whether she was providing palliative care to a pet gerbil or leading a reminiscence therapy project for nursing home residents.

She volunteered at a Navajo reservation school and worked on drug abuse reduction at Vanderbilt University. She was a trained EMT who wanted to become a doctor focusing on public health.

At her daughter’s funeral, Emily’s mother, Olivera, described her as “a shooting star, so brilliant and bright, that had burned so quickly.” In the photo, Emily poses along the shore of Rexhame Beach in Marshfield, Massachusetts

At her daughter’s funeral, Olivera described Emily as “a shooting star, so brilliant and bright, that burned so quickly.”

In an interview at the family’s home in Westford, Massachusetts, she said her daughter was determined to make the world a better place.

“But I would do anything to get her back, even without that impact,” she said.

Olivera, who named her eldest daughter after Emily Bronte and Emily Dickinson, enjoyed creative writing herself growing up.

Since Emily’s death, she has been reflecting on a short story she wrote as a teenager about a mountain in Croatia, her father’s homeland.

“It was just kind of my fascination with something so wonderful, so beautiful, so giving, but in an instant the elements changed and it turned into a beast,” she said. The story was about her own fear, she said.

“It was about how beautiful that mountain is, but how terrifying it is, and how it can swallow up a life,” she said.