New ground motion model more accurately simulates earthquakes, explosions

Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022JB024549″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Map of the western study area of ​​the United States with topography/bathymetry with WUS256 domain (outer thick black line), labeled major physiographic regions (black lines, Fenneman & Johnson, 1946), plate boundaries (red lines), hot spots (yellow diamonds, Müller et al., 1993), and Pleistocene and Holocene volcanic centers (yellow squares and circles, respectively, Global Volcanism Program (2013)). Abbreviations for characteristics are: BFZ, Blanco Fracture Zone; GR, Gorda Ridge; JdF, Juan de Fuca hotspot; JdFR, Juan de Fuca Ridge; MFZ, Mendocino fracture zone; R, Raton hotspot; RGR, Rio Grande crack; SAF, San Andreas Error; SRP, Snake River Plain; and YS, Yellowstone Hotspot. The global inset map (bottom left) shows the WUS256 model domain (black) and the Salvus domain for waveform simulations (blue). The depth to the top of the Cascadia plate in km (Hayes, 2018) is indicated by green dashed lines. Credit: A. Rodgers et al, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022JB024549



Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have created a new adjunct waveform tomography model that more accurately simulates earthquakes and ground movements from explosions. The newspaper, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earthwas selected for an Editor’s Highlight.

Seismic tomography is a method to estimate the inaccessible three-dimensional (3D) seismic material properties of the Earth, especially the velocities of compression and shear waves related composition and temperature variations. It provides images of 3D structures related to plate tectonic processes, as well as models to better represent the propagation of seismic waves through the complex structure of the Earth.

Unlike typical seismic tomography models, this model uses full three-dimensional simulations of wave propagation to calculate the sensitivity of observed seismograms to the Earth’s structure, allowing for more accurate simulations and better estimates of source seismic properties.

In the new study, scientists created a new model of the 3D seismic structure for the Earth’s upper 400 km in the western United States using adjoint waveform tomography (AWT). The model is produced by a computationally intensive waveform inversion process that updates the subsurface model to improve the agreement with observed seismograms. To triangulate features in the model, AWT is also data intensive, causing many seismograms to traverse the target area.

The team, made up of scientists from LLNL’s Geophysical Monitoring Program (GMP) and researchers from Mondaic, a small incubator start-up company at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, ran more than 60,000 HPC simulations on LLNL’s Lassen supercomputer. to run 256 model iterations for 72 earthquakes to fit nearly 100,000 seismograms.

“Although other models exist in the western US, this model is unique in that it is based on many more inversion iterations than previous models and fits much better with recorded seismograms,” said LLNL scientist Artie Rodgers, lead author of the paper. . “It can also provide more accurate estimates of source seismic features by removing distortion due to unknown 3D Earth structure in previous models.”

Researchers found that seismic structure consists of 3D variations in compression and shear seismic wave velocities and density, and horizontally and vertically polarized waves have different velocities.

While many seismic tomography studies focus on subsurface structure imaging, the primary motivation in the new work was the development of a 3D model for improved waveform adjustments of periods from 20 to 120 seconds following an Earth’s motion.

“We created a more detailed 3D structure of the crust and upper mantle with a view to improving the predictive capabilities of 3D waveform simulations for applications such as source characterization and/or long-term earthquake simulations of ground motion,” said Rodgers. “Waveform fits are remarkably better with our final model compared to previous models in the same region.”

Nuclear explosion monitoring methods can take advantage of 3D models that can accurately simulate short-period waveforms (20 s), which are heavily influenced by the structure of the crust and upper mantle. Similarly, earthquake hazard and risk studies require simulations of waveforms with a much shorter period (less than 5-10 s) than found in the new model. Rodgers said, however, that the large-scale structure must first fit the longer-period data before moving on to the shorter-period waves. Work is underway to resolve a finer structure.

This new method allows LLNL to use more seismic waveform information to support national and international nuclear testing monitoring. UC Berkeley graduate student Claire Doody and LLNL scientists Andrea Chiang and Nathan Simmons also contributed to the research.

A. Rodgers et al, WUS256: An adjoint waveform tomography model of the crust and upper mantle of the western United States for enhanced waveform simulations, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2022). A. Rodgers et al, WUS256: An adjoint waveform tomography model of the crust and upper mantle of the western United States for enhanced waveform simulations,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022JB024549

