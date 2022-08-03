New Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather is blasted for not wearing a tie in Parliament

A new Greens MP has sparked outrage over not wearing a tie while asking a question in parliament.

Max Chandler-Mather – the 30-year-old MP for Griffith in Brisbane – spoke for just three seconds during Wednesday’s Question Time before being interrupted by an angry Nationals MP.

Pat Conaghan, Member of Parliament for Cowper in regional NSW, put forward a point of order saying: ‘Mr Chairman, I draw your attention to the state in which the Member is undressing.’

Speaker Milton Dick rejected Mr Conaghan’s interjection and allowed Mr Chandler-Mather to continue with his question on public housing, saying, “That’s not a point of order. Sit down again.’

There is no set dress code for Parliament, with the rulebook saying ‘ultimate discretion rests with the President’.

Following the incident, Mr. Conaghan released a statement destroying Mr. Chandler-Mather’s clothing.

“This is not a BBQ. This is Question Time in the Australian Parliament. Now what, board shorts and thongs? Maybe a onesie in the winter,’ he said.

“Some might say it’s an afterthought to not live up to the standard of dress, but what it says to many, including me, is that there is little respect for the tradition and history of our parliament.”

Mr Chandler-Mather defended his decision, telling The Sydney Morning Herald: ‘It is utterly bizarre that I have to dress like a businessman when this place is supposed to represent all Australians.

“I got up to talk about the housing crisis and the Libs wanted to talk about my tie.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Greens leader Adam Bandt revealed that his party will support Labor’s climate change bill, meaning it will almost certainly pass parliament.

The government bill enshrines an emissions reduction target of 43 percent by 2030 and net zero by 2050, and requires the minister of the day to report annually to parliament on the country’s progress.

Negotiations between Mr Bandt and Mr Bowen were underway after the Greens expressed concerns about the bill.

The Greens wanted faster action on climate change and called for a 75 percent emissions reduction target by 2030 during the election campaign.

Labor needs the support of all 12 Greens senators plus one cross-bencher to get the bill through the Senate.

Independent David Pocock, former Wallabies captain, has said he will support the bill, meaning it will now almost certainly pass the Senate.

Mr Albanese said he was “very confident” the bill would be passed, and urged the coalition to support it as well.

“This is an opportunity for the whole parliament to be on the right side of history,” he said.