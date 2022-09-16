New glow in the dark road feature on Australian roads goes viral

<!–

An ingenious new invention from a small Australian company using a product commonly found in children’s toys could save thousands of lives.

Tarmac Linemarking from Victoria’s Gippsland is testing its new photoluminescent lines on a 1-kilometer stretch in the southeast of the state — with the results going viral.

The coating of the lines projects a light that it absorbs and stores during the day, creating a brighter mark at night.

The photoluminescent lines have a clear advantage over the current markings when driving through dark roads

John Emanuelli of Tarmac Linemarking said he has been inundated with requests since the start of the trial, particularly from municipalities and businesses looking to light trails.

“Since the sea trial there has been a lot of interest, it’s a great product,” he told News.

The regional Australian company believes the product can be used for dark parking lots, sidewalks and boat ramps as well as increasing road safety.

The program is one of 70 Victorian government trials being conducted, spending $4 million on innovative new ideas.

The state government is also considering introducing LED-lit sidewalks near intersections and improving reflective markings.

“This treatment will make it easier for motorists to see the line markings or signage and provide stronger definition at intersections and curves, giving drivers more time to react and avoid drifting from their lane,” said Regional Roads Victoria .

“This is especially helpful for people unfamiliar with driving in the area.”

The images, published by Tarmac Linemarking, have been shared 100,000 times on Facebook, while a Reddit post has been voted 47,000 times.

‘OMG I hope this will be all of Australia, it looks amazing!!’ a woman remarked.

‘What a great idea! We need these on every road,” said one man.

“It would be great if this was Australian wide, when it’s dark and wet it’s hard to see the lines so on roads would be fantastic,” added another.

Tarmac Linemarking said that on cloudy days the lines would be less pronounced than after a sunny period, but the glow would be strongest during the dangerous twilight period.