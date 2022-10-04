New genetic variation from old and exotic varieties for environmentally friendly wheat cultivation

In addition to the nearly 9,000 winter wheat acquisitions, the scientists also cultivated elite varieties in the trial field and investigated resistance to, among other things, yellow rust. Credit: IPK Leibniz Institute/C. Martin



Gene banks worldwide make an important contribution to the conservation of biological diversity. More than 150,000 ancient varieties are preserved in the Federal Ex situ Gene Bank of the IPK Leibniz Institute alone. In addition to negative traits, ancient and exotic varieties possess many valuable gene variants that have been lost in modern varieties, but which may be crucial for plant production in the future. But how can this hidden treasure of valuable biodiversity be tapped into for agriculture?

That is the question investigated by a research team led by the IPK. In an interdisciplinary approach involving plant breeders, plant geneticists, plant pathologists and bioinformaticians, they managed to detect new biodiversity of old varieties for yield performance and resistance to yellow rust pests to leverage them for crop production. The results have been published in the journal Natural Genetics.

Thanks to continuous funding of the work for six years to date by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, it was possible to test the IPK Leibniz Institute’s extensive collection of ancient wheat varieties for their yield performance and resistance to yellow rust in the laboratory, but also in field trials.

“This required a logistical masterstroke from all project participants and many innovative approaches to evaluate the potential of the old varieties without disruptive effects,” says Dr. Albert Schulthess, lead author of the study. For example, to determine the yield potential, the old varieties were crossed with adapted elite varieties. Only then did the yield potential of the old varieties become clearly visible.

And that’s not all: the researchers used the results to develop bridging wheat breeding lines from promising old varieties by crossing them with current varieties. The performance of the resulting progeny surprised the researchers: “We saw higher yields in some bridging lines compared to major current elite varieties,” says Dr. Albert Schulthess, scientist in the research group “Quantitative Genetics”.

Prof. dr. dr. Jochen Reif, coordinator of the consortium and head of the research group, is convinced that thanks to the involvement of the two breeding companies, the biodiversity of the elite pool can be increased by using new valuable genetic variation of the bridge lines: “This is of great importance importance to tackle the enormous challenges that climate change poses to agriculture.”

The results of the research enable a major step towards agriculture with less or no pesticide use. “The extensive sequencing of old and new varieties combined with the valuable field data enabled us to identify possible new gene variants for yellow rust pest resistance,” says Dr Albert Schulthess. This would not have been possible without the decoding of the wheat genome, in which the IPK Leibniz Institute played a leading role.

“With the new genomic regions that we have discovered in a few old varieties, we can diversify the immune system of wheat,” explains Prof. Dr. Jochen Reif.

However, significant challenges remain before the new resistance genes can be used in plant production. For example, the resistance genes must be validated and built into the background of elite lines. Ideally, a deeper understanding of the nature of the defense response would be gained at the same time. This would allow long-term use of the new sources of resistance.

