New gene-editing platform broadens scope of use of CRISPR gene editing

CRISPR RNP (CRISPR SNA at work: in complex with single-guide RNA (red), CRISPR SNA can recognize and splice the gene target of interest (yellow)). The complexed form of Cas9 protein and single-guide RNA is called the ribonucleoprotein (RNP). Credit: to Mirkin Lab/Northwestern University



A team of Northwestern University researchers has devised a new gene editing platform that could inform the future application of a nearly limitless library of CRISPR-based therapies.

Using chemical design and synthesis, the team brought together Nobel Prize-winning technology with therapeutic technology born in their own lab to overcome a critical limitation of CRISPR. Notably, the groundbreaking work provides a system to provide the payload needed to generate the gene-editing engine known as CRISPR-Cas9. The team developed a way to convert the Cas-9 protein into a spherical nucleic acid (SNA) and load it with critical components needed to access a wide variety of tissue and cell types, as well as the intracellular compartments. needed for gene editing.

The research, published today in a paper titled “CRISPR Spherical Nucleic Acids,” in the publication Journal of the American Chemical Societyand demonstrates how to deliver CRISPR SNAs across the cell membrane and into the nucleus, while also preserving bioactivity and gene editing capabilities.

The work builds on a 25-year effort led by nanotechnology pioneer Chad A. Mirkin, who led the research, to discover the properties of SNAs and the factors that set them apart from their well-known linear cousin, the blueprint of life. He is famous for his invention of SNAs, structures typically composed of spherical nanoparticles densely covered with DNA or RNA, giving them chemical and physical properties radically different from the forms of nucleic acids found in nature.

Mirkin is the George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry at the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern and director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology. He is also a professor of chemical and biological engineering, biomedical engineering, and materials science and engineering at the McCormick School of Engineering and a professor of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Many classes of SNAs exist, with nuclei and shells of varying chemical composition and size, and SNAs are now being evaluated as potent therapeutic agents in six human clinical trials, including trials for debilitating diseases such as glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer) and a variety of skin cancers.

“These new nanostructures provide a path for researchers to broaden the scope of CRISPR tools by dramatically expanding the types of cells and tissues to which the CRISPR machines can be delivered,” Mirkin said. “We already know that SNAs provide privileged access to the skin, brain, eyes, immune system, gastrointestinal tract, heart and lungs. When this type of access is coupled with one of the most important innovations in biomedical science in the last quarter century, good things will follow.”

In this current study, Mirkin’s team used Cas9, a protein needed for gene editing, as the core of the structure, attaching DNA strands to the surface to create a new type of SNA. In addition, these SNAs were preloaded with RNA capable of gene editing and fused with peptides to control their ability to navigate cell compartmental barriers, maximizing efficiency. These SNAs, like other classes of SNAs, effectively enter cells without the use of transfection agents (which are often required to deliver genetic material into cells) and exhibit high gene editing efficiency between 32% and 47% in various human and mouse cell lines.

The research team included graduate student researchers Chi Huang, Zhenyu (Henry) Han and Michael Evangelopoulos.

