New fungus to help Australian farmers fight fast-spreading weed

Farmers now have a new biocontrol tool to control one of Australia’s most challenging agricultural weeds, flax psyllids, which cause more than $43 million in lost revenue from cereal crops annually. Researchers at Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, are testing the introduction of a fungus from Columbia to help farmers tackle the weeds.

Flaxleaf fleabane (Conyza bonariensis) is a rapidly spreading weed from South America that damages farmland and pasture areas across Australia and affects the livelihoods of many farmers. CSIRO weed ecologist, Dr. Ben Gooden, said flax psyllid is one of the most difficult weeds to control in grain farming systems and is estimated to affect nearly three million acres of land in Australia.

“As flax psylla has become resistant to some herbicides, we hope that the biocontrol agent will be effective in reducing populations across the country,” said Dr. gooden. “We identified a rust fungus called Puccinia cnici-oleracei in Colombia that infects flax psyllids and prevents their growth by destroying the plant’s tissues.”

The fungus was imported into CSIRO’s high-security quarantine facility in Canberra, where scientists studied it extensively to determine if it would be safe to introduce into Australia as a biological control agent.

“Our research showed that the fungus can only infect flax psyllids, while all non-target plant species tested were resistant to it. Based on this research, the fungus is considered safe and has been approved for introduction by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in Australia,” said Dr. gooden.

Flaxleaf fleabane grows to one meter and is a prolific seed producer. Each plant can produce more than 100,000 seeds and these can spread over long distances using wind, water, animals and vehicles, which explains the rapid spread not only in local districts but also in southern and western growing and grazing areas in recent times.

The Grains and Research Development Corporation (GRDC) was one of the support organizations for the research. GRDC Manager Weeds, Dr. Jason Emms, said grain growers have been battling flax psyllids for many years because the weeds compete for groundwater at multiple stages of the crop cycle, directly impacting production.

“Flax psyllids can grow rampant during the fallow phase because there is little competition for light or moisture. Once established, it is very difficult to control,” said Dr. emms. “A biocontrol agent for this problematic weed is very exciting because it could help reduce overall populations when integrated with existing weed management strategies.”

This research stems from the project “Establishing agricultural productivity and biosecurity through biological weed control”. As the discharge sites have been strategically selected across the entire range of weeds, CSIRO, AgriFutures Australia and GRDC will provide the rust fungus and clear instructions to land managers wishing to introduce the rust fungus into areas with high flax psyllid infestation. Landowners will monitor the fungus and how it establishes itself and report to CSIRO on the impact it has on flax psyllids.

Farmers wishing to participate in the biological control release program must register their interest with the CSIRO at fleabanebiocontrol@csiro.au