New framework for measuring stability during walking

Pawel Golyski and associate professor of mechanical engineering Gregory Sawicki (left) with the CAREN (Computer Assisted Rehabilitation Environment) system in Georgia Tech’s EPIC Lab.



Falls are a serious public health problem, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths each year and billions of dollars in healthcare costs. While extensive research has been done on the biomechanics of falls, most current approaches study how the legs, joints, and muscles act individually to respond, rather than as a system. The ability to measure how these different levels relate to each other could provide a much clearer picture of why someone falls and how exactly their body is compensating. Until recently, however, an integrated measurement approach was elusive.

In newly published research, Pawel Golyski and his Ph.D. Advisor Gregory Sawicki, an associate professor of mechanical and biological sciences at Georgia Tech, is investigating whether mechanical energy could be used as a “common currency” to measure how people use the lower extremities to stabilize when walking. Their research, published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, lays the groundwork for using mechanical energy to understand the roles of joints and muscles during unstable locomotion. The paper also contributed to Golyski’s selection as a recipient of the American Society of Biomechanics’ (ASB) Pre-Doctoral Achievement Award – a prestigious award that considers a candidate’s entire portfolio of publications.

Golyski, a graduating member of Sawicki’s Physiology of Wearable Robotics (PoWeR) Lab, previously worked as a research scientist on individuals with lower limb amputations at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. For his graduate work at Georgia Tech, his goal was to understand how devices and the human body work together, specifically at the intersection of three elements: muscle mechanics, wearable exoskeletons, and stability when walking.

Each of the three elements relates to the others. Exoskeletons affect a person’s stability and also affect how their muscles work, and vice versa. But investigating how muscles both interact with exoskeletons and affect stability is an interesting challenge, Golyski says. Because while one can see how muscle dynamics change with the use of an exoskeleton, it is not understood how those changes relate to stability. To understand how all three pillars work together to help people compensate for a fall, Golyski and Sawicki needed to devise a new framework for measuring stability.

Energy accountants

The researchers knew that for a person walking at a constant speed on a flat surface, the net mechanical energy of the person and each leg over one step — from the heel strike of one leg to the next heel strike of that same leg — is zero. They also knew that energy had to be equal to mechanical energy at all levels of description of the leg, especially the joints and muscles.

“The idea is that if we can relate stability to a demand for energy, we can become accountants and track how the energy — our currency — changes at the person, muscle and exoskeleton level,” Golyski said. “That provides a really powerful framework to tie all three of these areas together.”

Golyski and Sawicki designed an experiment with a person walking on a treadmill. Using a split-belt treadmill, they applied short, rapid perturbations, known as perturbations, in the form of an increase in belt speed on one leg while walking. The goal was to inject or extract energy during a step so that they could then measure how the person’s leg and joint energies change.

For the experiment, they used Georgia Tech’s CAREN (Computer Assisted Rehabilitation Environment) – an integrated system used to study stability during movement. It features cameras mounted above a treadmill to track a person’s movement using motion capture markers attached to the person. Using an algorithm designed by Golyski, Sawicki, PoWeR lab Ph.D. student Jennifer Leestma, and a high school student, Esmeralda Vazquez, allow the CAREN to perform perturbations based on a person’s movements, allowing the researchers to initiate perturbations at specific points in the gait cycle. By combining the power of the treadmill with the positional data collected by the CAREN, Golyski and Sawicki can calculate the changes in energy in a person’s individual joints.

Their new framework could help determine which part of a person’s body controls responses to destabilizing energy, by pointing to specific muscles or joints to target with rehabilitation therapy. It could also open doors to advanced exoskeletons and prostheses that target specific joints to restore stabilizing responses in individuals with imbalanced balance.

“The amount of research Pawel has completed during his doctoral studies is nothing short of impressive. He has broken new ground by developing new experimental techniques and a new tool for hip exoskeletons, taking first-class muscle imaging measurements and ultimately answering the question of how exoskeletons affect the joint and alter muscle dynamics to affect human gait stability,” Sawicki said. “I was delighted that Pawel’s outstanding contributions as a scientist-engineer were recognized by ASB, and I’m even more excited that he will return to Walter Reed – his dream job – to apply his newfound skills to help people get from here to there. to come .”

More information:

Pawel R. Golyski et al, Which lower limb joints compensate for destabilizing energy during walking in humans?, Journal of The Royal Society Interface (2022). Pawel R. Golyski et al, Which lower limb joints compensate for destabilizing energy during walking in humans?,(2022). DOI: 10.1098/rsif.2022.0024

