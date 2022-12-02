‘New-found freedom’: China relaxes COVID rules after protests

Cities across China continued to ease COVID restrictions and relax testing and quarantine rules following nationwide demonstrations calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms.

Anger and frustration over China’s harsh response to the pandemic poured into the streets over the weekend in widespread protests not seen in decades.

China’s extensive security apparatus moved quickly to quell the demonstrations, deploying a heavy police presence and ramping up online censorship and surveillance of the population.

A number of cities also began easing COVID restrictions, such as moving away from daily mass testing requirements — an annoying mainstay of living under Beijing’s strict zero-COVID policy.

But sporadic local clashes continued to flare up.

Footage posted on social media on Thursday evening showed dozens of people clashing with health workers in white safety suits outside a high school in Yicheng, central China’s Hubei province.

The author of the post said the people in the video were parents of students who tested positive for the virus and were placed in central quarantine.

One video shows parents kneeling in front of the school gates begging to take their children home, and another shows at least a dozen police officers at the scene.

Home quarantine?

Signs have emerged of a possible shift in policy to send positive cases to central quarantine.

An analysis by the state-run newspaper People’s Daily on Friday quoted a number of health experts as supporting local government to quarantine positive cases at home, which would be a clear departure from current rules.

When called on Friday, some officials from local communities in Beijing’s Chaoyang district said people who tested positive there would no longer have to go to central quarantine.

Central government officials have indicated that a wider relaxation of the zero-COVID policy may be in the works.

Speaking to the National Health Commission on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan said the Omicron variety was weakening and vaccine coverage was improving, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Sun, a central figure behind Beijing’s pandemic response, said this “new situation” required “new tasks”.

Testing loosens up

As of Friday, the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu will no longer require a recent negative test result to enter public places or ride the subway, requiring only a green health code that confirms people have not traveled to a “high-risk” area.

In Beijing, health authorities called on hospitals not to refuse treatment to people without a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.

In January, a pregnant woman in Xi’an city suffered a miscarriage after being refused entry to the hospital because she did not have a PCR test result.

China has seen a string of deaths after treatment was delayed by COVID restrictions, including the recent death of a four-month-old baby who was quarantined with her father.

Those cases became a rallying cry during the protests, with a viral post listing the names of those who died due to alleged negligence related to the pandemic response.

Many other cities with virus outbreaks are allowing restaurants, malls and even schools to reopen, in marked departure from previous strict lockdown rules.

In northwestern Urumqi, where a fire that killed 10 people sparked anti-lockdown protests, authorities announced Friday that supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and ski resorts would gradually open.

The city of more than four million has endured one of China’s longest lockdowns, with some areas closing in early August.

‘I can only pray’

The further relaxation of COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules in some Chinese cities was met with a mix of relief and worry on Friday as hundreds of millions await an expected shift in national virus policies amid widespread social unrest.

The looser measures were welcomed by workers frustrated by three years of economically damaging curbs, but have startled others who suddenly feel more exposed to a disease authorities consistently described as deadly until this week.

The elderly, many of whom have not yet been vaccinated, feel the most vulnerable.

Shi Wei, a resident of Beijing suffering from lymphatic cancer, is spending most of his time in isolation, but is still worried about getting COVID-19 and giving it to his 80-year-old mother while he cares going to the hospital every three weeks.

“I can only pray that God protects me,” he said.

China’s COVID policies have stifled everything from domestic consumption to factory production and global supply chains, causing severe mental stress for hundreds of millions of people.

Many communities identified as high risk by several cities remain on lockdown, and many people are still required to take daily tests.

“The cheerful mood is not universal,” said a Guangzhou-based diplomat. “While many people are enjoying newfound freedom, it is worth noting that hundreds of high-risk zones are still closed in the city.”