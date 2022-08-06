New five subs rule profits Premier League bosses on opening weekend

Premier League clubs used the new rule of five substitutes to their advantage to secure opening day wins of the season.

Newcastle United, Tottenham, Southampton and Chelsea were the only top teams to make all five changes, with the exception of Saints who took three points.

Eddie Howe used all of his changes in three separate stoppages in the last 10 minutes as the Magpies took a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe was one of the managers who used all five subs during the opening weekend

Clubs may only change in three stoppages in an attempt to prevent clubs from abusing the rule to waste time.

All five of Thomas Tuchel’s changes came after the hour, while Chelsea protected their narrow lead over Everton thanks to Jorginho’s penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Spurs’ quadruple substitution lasted so long that the last substitute Matt Doherty was clocked a minute behind his other three teammates.

However, it is not the first time that Spurs boss Antonio Conte has made four substitutions simultaneously in a game, against Mura in the Europa Conference League.

“I think five substitutes is a good thing,” says The post on Sunday columnist Danny Murphy. “I think it will improve the quality of matches and protect the players. We must not fall behind the other competitions in Europe.

“It is the officials’ responsibility to make sure teams don’t abuse it and to make sure they add at the right time.”

Premier League clubs had long resisted the chance to permanently bring back the five sub-rule, which they had used when football returned after their hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic. Their argument was that it would give top clubs such as Manchester City and Liverpool even more of an advantage with the chance to use their stronger, deeper rosters.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton was the only side to use five subs and not earn three points

“It is absolutely not true that it gives us an advantage,” said Jurgen Klopp in February. “I can’t believe it’s still talked about like this.”

The other major leagues in Europe continued to use five subs when given the option by football lawmakers after the pandemic, but the majority of Premier League clubs chose to revert to a maximum of just three substitutes.

However, this summer they finally voted to join La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga.