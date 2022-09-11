New father Kyle Sandilands on coffee date with infamous paparazzo in Potts Point 

<!–

Kyle Sandilands stepped out on Sunday for a casual coffee date.

The radio star enjoyed catching up with paparazzo Darryn Lyons at Potts Point in Sydney.

The 51-year-old dressed for the meet-up, wearing a simple black shirt and black jeans.

Darryn, 57, meanwhile, was flamboyant as ever in a neon pink sleeveless shirt and blue pants.

He showed off his bleached haircut and was carrying a shopping bag as he left the cafe after meeting Kyle.

The radio host and his fiancée Tegan Kynaston, 36, welcomed their son Otto in August.

The men joined a group of friends at a local cafe

Kyle listened intently as Darryn bent his ear

Kyle’s co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson announced the good news on the air and Kyle’s manager Bruno Bouchet told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Little Otto was born this morning. Mom and Bub are both doing well.’

“Kyle is beyond excited. Kyle will be back on the radio show tomorrow to talk about all things Otto,” he added.

Jackie, Otto’s godmother, shed tears of joy as she declared, “Otto is born!”

The shock jock stopped for a smoke break with a friend

Kyle and Tegan also got engaged in Port Douglas, Queensland, over the Christmas break

Kyle later gave a rather graphic update on the birth, telling ‘trainee’ Peter Deppeler live in the hospital parking lot: ‘Otto’s born, Otto’s fabulous. I cut the umbilical cord, didn’t realize it was a tough calamari and the blood spurted out.’

The high-profile couple announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

In June, it was reported that Kyle had purchased a $13.8 million mansion in Sydney’s elite Bellevue Hill to make way for their growing family.