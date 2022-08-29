New father Declan Donnelly stops for photos with fans outside his local pub carrying new baby’s gear

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Declan Donnelly showed his glow as a new parent on Sunday as he took the time to snap photos with fans.

The 46-year-old Britain’s Got Talent star smiled as he made time for fans on his way to his local pub.

In a navy blue shirt and beige pants, Dec was seen carrying a collapsed pram on his shoulder as he enjoyed a family outing with his new son Jack.

Friendly: Declan Donnelly showed his glow as a new parent on Sunday as he took time to snap photos with fans outside a local pub

The TV star’s friendly demeanor was documented on TikTok in a 23-second clip posted by a fan.

Dec could be seen enjoying the company of his benefactors before entering the watering hole.

The user who posted the video captioned it: “When you just come in for a pint and Declan Donnelly shows up.”

Family Fun: In a fan-shared TikTok video, you could see him enjoying the company of his well-wishers before entering the watering hole

Say cheese: The user who posted the video captioned it: “When you just come over for a pint and Declan Donnelly shows up.”

One opined: ‘Ah bless him, seems so nice and friendly.’

Another said, “He seems so sweet.”

One mused, “I wish I could meet December.”

While a fourth said, “I won’t lie, that was very nice of him.”

It was a hectic year for Dec, as he welcomed his second child shortly after his brother sadly passed away.

Difficult time: Dec’s brother died earlier this year at the age of 55 after being rushed to hospital with a ‘mysterious illness’. Pictured: Ant and Dec with Dec’s brother Dermott (center)

Hexham and Newcastle Diocese confirmed the news that Father Dermott Donnelly passed away peacefully in hospital

Dec said he was “beyond devastated” when he announced in July that his “cute” brother Dermot died aged 55 after being rushed to hospital with a “mysterious illness”.

Dermott Donnelly, a much-loved Roman Catholic priest based in the family’s northeast, was treated at North Durham hospital after he collapsed in his Newcastle parish.

The 46-year-old presenter of Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent wrote on Twitter: ‘I am devastated to inform you that my dear brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, has sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond broken. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated.”

The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle confirmed the news that Father Dermott Donnelly passed away peacefully in hospital later that week.

A statement from the diocese said: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the passing of Father Dermott Donnelly, who passed away peacefully in hospital this afternoon.

“This is a great shock to all of us. Please pray for the peace of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.”

A Declan spokesperson said at the time: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Father Dermott Donnelly, who passed away peacefully this afternoon in hospital, surrounded by his family and close friends.

Just two weeks later, Dec announced that he and his wife Ali had welcomed their second child, a son named Jack Anthony Alphonsus.