New enzymatic biosystem harvests the potential of the sugar maltose

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Enzyme-based reaction systems without microorganisms are now used to produce hydrogen, bioelectricity and useful biochemicals. In these biosystems, raw materials called substrates are broken down by a series of enzymes (ie biological catalysts) to obtain the desired end product. In various cases, the substrates are carbohydrates such as sucrose, cellulose or starch. In the first step of these reactions, sucrose is converted to glucose derivatives such as -glucose 1-phosphate (ɑ-G1P) or glucose 6-phosphate (G6P), which serve as important intermediates for further reactions.

Despite its practicality and low cost, maltose is rarely used as a substrate for enzymatic biosystems. This is because traditional enzymes convert maltose to -G1P instead of ɑ-G1P (the mirror image) or G6P. Unlike -G1P and G6P, β-G1P cannot be further processed to obtain the desired end product.

A new study, published July 1, 2022 in Research into biodesign, has solved this problem in a very innovative way. In this study, researchers from China developed a new synthetic enzymatic biosystem that enables the bioproduction of valuable products with maltose as substrate. Prof. dr. Chun You, the study’s lead researcher, notes that “maltose is so cost-effective that it is the sugar of choice in the food industry. But its applications as a feedstock for biosynthesis have long been limited. Our new synthetic reaction biosystem solves this problem.” and increases the use of maltose in the bio-production sector.”

Each molecule of maltose is made up of two glucose molecules, connected via the first and fourth carbon atoms. In comparison, sucrose consists of one glucose and one fructose molecule, linked by the first and second carbon atoms. Through a rigorous step-by-step approach, Prof. You and his team first enzymatic processes that could theoretically convert both glucose molecules in maltose into G6P. They then separately purified these enzymes, optimized the “recipe” and constructed the in vitro enzymatic reaction biosystem, which consisted of three enzymes: maltose phosphorylase (MP), -phosphoglucomutase (β-PGM), and polyphosphate glucokinase (PPGK). Their preliminary results proved their strategy was successful: The three-part enzymatic system could convert any molecule of maltose into two molecules of G6P.

Buoyed by these findings, the group set out in search of a new peak. G6P was only an intermediate. Their real goal was to make valuable end products from maltose. For this, they focused on two key products, the first of which was fructose 1,6-diphosphate (FDP). FDP was chosen for its clinical value in the treatment of ischemic injury, seizures and diabetes complications. The second product was bioelectricity, a form of environmentally friendly energy.

Two separate reaction systems have been designed for these end products. The three-part enzymatic module was the primary component of both reaction systems. Subsequently, the first reaction system was supplied with downstream enzymes for the synthesis of FDP from G6P, while enzymes enabling bioelectricity generation from G6P were added to the second system.

Through their intelligent designs, the 5-enzyme in vitro FDP-producing biosystem and the 14-enzyme battery system achieved the efficient production of FDP and bioelectricity, respectively. The yield of FDP could be increased to more than 88% of the theoretical yield, while the bioelectricity produced had an energy efficiency of more than 96% and a maximum power density of 0.6 milliwatts per square centimeter.

Together, these findings increase the use cases for maltose as a biosynthesis substrate. Prof. dr. You explain that “the potential of maltose as a feedstock for bioproduction is largely untapped. Our study proposes new application scenarios for this sugar. Although we focused on FDP and bioelectricity in this study, there are many other applications that explored in future studies.” He adds that their “strategy also represents a new approach to the highly efficient generation of bioelectricity and useful biochemicals.”

The Sweet Taste of Success for a Supported Nickel Phosphide Nanoalloy Catalyst

More information:

Guowei Li et al, Stoichiometric conversion of maltose for bioproduction by in vitro synthetic enzymatic biosystems, Research into biodesign (2022). Guowei Li et al, Stoichiometric conversion of maltose for bioproduction by in vitro synthetic enzymatic biosystems,(2022). DOI: 10.34133/2022/9806749

Provided by BioDesign Research