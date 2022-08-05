New, enhanced AdObservatory.org provides transparency and insights on digital political spending

A screenshot of the enhanced Ad Observatory dashboard, where researchers and journalists can search for digital political ad spend. Credit: NYU Cybersecurity for Democracy



In the run-up to the US midterm elections, projected To generate some $1.2 billion in digital political spending, NYU Cybersecurity for Democracy (C4D) from NYU Tandon School of Engineering today launched a new, enhanced version of Ad Observatory:AdObservatory.org—available in both English and Spanish, with improved search functionality.

This public, free dashboard allows journalists and researchers to search digital political ad spend in Meta Properties (formerly Facebook), view visualizations of spending patterns, and search for researched topics such as abortion, guns, and immigration. C4D today unveiled the new site in collaboration with the NABJ/NAHJ Annual Convention in Las Vegas.

This updated version of Ad Observatory builds on the project’s success in the 2020 elections, when the site was used by dozens of researchers and journalists to identify expenses by political candidates, demonstrating shortcomings in Facebook’s transparency and to investigate scam and political extremism. For this new version of Ad Observatory, the C4D team met with journalists and researchers to find out what kinds of questions they want to answer that they can’t find with other tools. An interest in Spanish-language ads topped the list, as was the need for data visualizations that provide insights into the messages within the ads, through topics and keyword searches.

“We know that in 2020, Spanish-language political disinformation emerged as a major problem on digital platforms, but transparency tools weren’t tuned to catch it.” said Laura Edelson, co-director of NYU Cybersecurity for Democracy, and a postdoctoral researcher in Computer Science at NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering. “With this new version of Ad Observatory, journalists and researchers can track and analyze trends with both Anglophone and Hispanic political ads.”

“The lack of transparency about political advertising on Meta and other digital platforms means the public is vulnerable in ways we don’t even understand enough,” said C4D co-director Damon McCoy. “With Ad Observatory, we shine light into the corners so that researchers and journalists can find these vulnerabilities and suggest ways to make online spaces safer.”

In recent elections, political advertisers have increasingly turned to digital platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, to influence voters; one in five campaign dollars by 2020 was issued on digital ads. In the absence of mandatory transparencythe public remains vulnerable to decisions by private platforms about what information they disclose and how they do it.

For more information, visit: For more information, visit: https://cybersecurityfordemocracy.org/ad_observatory

