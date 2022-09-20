New drug can fight antibiotic resistant infections without causing them to evolve more defenses

<!–

Researchers have developed a potentially ground-breaking drug that could solve the problem of drug-resistant bacteria – and save over a million lives globally every year.

Peptilogics, a biotech company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, published results of trials of its new drug PLG0206 last week showing that it could defeat drug-resistant infections in both the laboratory environment and in animals. Importantly, it also did not spur the bacteria to further mutate in a way that would lead to it gaining more resistance.

Although it may still be a long way from treating drug-resistant infections in humans, researchers hope they have taken a crucial first step in finding a solution to one of the world’s burgeoning medical crises.

Antibiotic infections have appeared in recent decades, because after a violent overuse of the substances near the turn of the century. Experts estimate that the diseases will cause 50 million global deaths before 2050 and are currently responsible for over a million deaths each year.

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that the incidence of these diseases increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scientist engineered the peptide drug PLG0206 using a chain of amino acids. It showed promise in combating drug-resistant bacterial infections in the laboratory and in animal models

PLG0206 is an antimicrobial drug targeted specifically against antibiotic-resistant infections that have emerged in recent decades.

It is a peptide designed using a chain of amino acids. These types of drugs are commonly used in medicine.

Antimicrobials have been used for years, with antibiotics themselves falling under the same class of drugs.

One problem that has arisen is that bacteria and fungi are very elusive and can mutate in ways that make the substance resistant to the drug designed to fight them.

Antibiotics have been around for over 100 years, but came to prominence especially in the 2000s.

Doctors overprescribed the highly effective drugs en masse, whereas before they were primarily seen as a last resort for many infections.

While they provided much-needed relief to patients for whom they were prescribed, they also created another problem. The bacteria and fungi at the center of these infections began to evolve.

This led to the rise of dangerous infections such as Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter and C. Auris. Although the symptoms of these infections can be managed by officials, there are no known effective treatments.

This has sparked research into finding new classes of drugs that not only fight these resistant infections, but also do so in a way that won’t spur them on to further development.

Other options have emerged in recent years, but they are often thought to be toxic to humans or not effective enough to be worth pursuing.

PLG0206 is palatable to humans, and while it is extremely potent, it is not to the point where it poses a danger to them. The drug can also enter the kidneys, where it is metabolized for maximum effectiveness.

Researchers first tested the substance in a laboratory environment. PLG0206 was found to be able to fight the infections in sheep blood cells.

It then evolved into animals. In a test on rabbits implanted with metal joint devices that often cause infection in humans, the drug was able to prevent bacterial cultures from forming in 75 percent of cases.

In comparison, every rabbit treated with a common antibiotic alone died from an infection.

The drug was also able to cure mice of E. coli, with no traces of the infection found when necropsies were later performed on the rodents.

Last July, the drug received approval for the Food and Drug Administration’s fast track program, which could streamline its review process if data are ever sent to regulators for approval.

That submission may still be a long way off, however, as human trials for a drug using PLG0206 as an active ingredient have yet to begin.