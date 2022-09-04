‘New DNA tests will prove I’m the long-lost son of Malaysian prince’ says retired Welsh coal miner

<!–

A retired Welsh coal worker claims he is descended from Malaysian royalty and says a modern DNA test will put this beyond doubt.

Keith Williams, 71, has been adopted and lives in Carmarthenshire, but he is certain he is the illegitimate firstborn son of the 33rd Sultan of Perak.

He fears he is running out of time for closure and hopes a DNA test will prove his bizarre claim.

Desperate for answers about his biological father and family, the father of three insists he doesn’t care about wealth or titles.

His biological mother Elizabeth Rosa was just 17 when she became pregnant. She was working as a nurse in training in Carshalton, Surrey when she met Idris Iskandar Al-Mutawakkil Alallahi Shah, who was studying in the UK at the time.

When the news of her pregnancy broke, she was forced to return to Swansea, where she gave him up for adoption and the sultan back to Malaysia to avoid an unwanted scandal.

By the time the father of three found out what had happened, it was too late, as his father died of a heart attack in 1984.

Keith Williams, 71, of South Wales (pictured) believes he is the firstborn illegitimate son of the 33rd Sultan of the Malaysian state of Perak

Williams’ father was Idris Iskandar Al-Mutawakkil Alallahi Shah, the 33rd Sultan of the Malaysian state of Perak (pictured). He died in 1984

While on a trip to Malaysia, Mr Williams met his half-sister Ku Ess (pictured together in 2016), but now he says the family is not responding to his messages

He sees the family in Perak as his own family and wants to connect with his siblings out there – he’s adamant that he just wants to “get to know” them.

He told the mirror: ‘We all have the same father. I just can’t understand why they would deny wanting to meet me and welcome me into the fold.

‘I know my father knew about me, I’m convinced of that.

“I know it’s true, but now that so many DNA tests have been done, I will absolutely be able to prove it to anyone who doubts me.”

Pictured is the palace on the hilltop of Istana Iskandariah in Malaysia. It was the home of Keith Williams’ father, the 33rd Sultan of Perak before he died in 1984

Who was the 33rd Sultan of Perak? The Malaysian royal family consists of nine sultans and one ‘super sultan’. Of the 13 states, nine have sultans, who act as the region’s leader and head of Islam. The king or ‘super Sultan’ is known as Yang Di-Pertuan Agong. Idris Iskandar Al-Mutawakkil Alallahi Shah was the 33rd head of Perak, a state in the northwestern peninsula. His father was Sultan Iskandar of Perak which meant he was renamed Raja Idris Shah upon birth in 1924. After the death of his cousin Sultan Yussuff Izzuddin Shah in 1963, he became the 33rd Sultan of Perak. He had six legitimate children, one who died in infancy, as well as an illegitimate son before assuming his status – Keith Williams, who grew up in South Wales after his mother gave him up for adoption. He led the way to become the country’s eighth king, but died suddenly of a heart attack in January 1984 after 21 years in office. Nazrin Shah is the current sultan of Perak. Eleena Azlan Shah, sister of the reigning Sultan of Perak, is a partner in her own law firm and a director of Gamuda, an infrastructure, construction and real estate group that is 6% owned by her family, according to Forbes. In 2013, she was worth $200 million

When the current sultan of Perak Nazrin Shah dies, he will be replaced by Mr Williams’ estranged younger brother.

He has been to Malaysia to visit his father’s grave where he met his half sister Ku Ess.

But he says they don’t even answer the phone and his attempt to claim Malaysian citizenship has been ignored.

Mr. Williams was adopted as a two-year-old and had no idea of ​​his bloodline 6,000 miles away.

He said after he found out, “When I was 13, my mom told me I was adopted. I never thought about it. I never thought I was related to a royal family on the other side of the world.

“It’s like a story from a Disney movie, and if someone had told you this story in the cafe or at the bar, you’d say you had to get out.”

He followed his mother Elizabeth Rosa to Peterborough, where she told him about his royal connections.