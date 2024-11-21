New Diddy lawsuit claims he raped girl, 17, at infamous White Party in the Hamptons

Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again facing a sexual abuse lawsuit, this time from a former model who claims she was only 17 years old when she attended one of the rapper’s infamous White Parties in the Hamptons.

The unidentified accuser said she attended the A-list party at Combs’ mansion on July 4, 2004, and met several celebrities before she was allegedly sexually assaulted. Business Insider reports.

“The event was lavishly decorated, featured live music performances and top-notch food and beverages, an atmosphere of opulence and luxury, filled with celebrities,” says the suit, which was filed late Tuesday in New York federal court.

“Many unsuspecting individuals, like Plaintiff, were recruited to attend these parties.”

The lawsuit goes on to claim that the alleged victim was drugged with a value-added drink and eventually lost consciousness.

At one point, the complaint alleges, Combs and two of his bodyguards approached the then-teenager and threatened her.

“Combs told plaintiff that she would be in danger if she told what happened, stating that he was ‘running New York and would ruin her,’” the complaint alleges.

“At this point, Plaintiff acknowledged that Combs had at least sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. She feared for her life.’

Court documents do not reveal how the victim was able to determine that the hip-hop mogul was the one who sexually assaulted her.

But it says she agreed not to talk to police about what happened in exchange for her mobile phone and her bag – which she had to hand over when she arrived at the party. according to the Washington Post.

She was then reportedly escorted to a hotel in East Hampton.

The lawsuit is one of more than two dozen civil lawsuits filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of alleged Diddy victims.

Two of the other plaintiffs have alleged they were also sexually assaulted during Combs’ White Parties in 1998 and 2006.

Buzbee announced on Instagram Thursday that he expects to file additional lawsuits each week “naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the files.”

But Combs’ attorneys have repeatedly denied the claims, while attacking Buzbee and claiming he was profiting from Combs’ legal troubles.

“As his legal team has previously said, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” Erica Wolff told Business Insider.

“In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually abused or trafficked anyone – male or female, adult or minor.”

She added that a recently filed lawsuit against Buzbee by an unknown celebrity adds credibility to their claims that the Texas attorney is extorting A-listers.

That lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges the Texas lawyer threatened to push false claims of sexual assault unless the celebrity agreed to pay an exorbitant settlement.

According to the complaint, Buzbee’s alleged tactics included sending demand letters outlining serious but unsubstantiated allegations, such as multiple instances of rape involving minors at parties allegedly hosted by music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The man claims Buzbee has threatened to release “completely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault – including multiple incidents of rape of a minor, both male and female – against the plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands.”

The suit, seen through TMZ, states how Buzbee’s demand letters allege that the accuser raped the men and women while under the influence of drugs.

The lawsuit also alleges that these claims were completely baseless and maliciously intended to coerce the plaintiff into a settlement to avoid public scandal and reputational damage.

“With Combs behind bars and a payment unlikely any time soon, Defendants have devised a scheme to obtain payments through threats of coercion from anyone associated with Combs,” the complaint said.

Buzbee has since said the lawsuit is “not only without legal merit” but also “laughable,” Business Insider reports.

Still, Wolff says it exposes (Buzbee’s) barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear lies being spread about them, just as there are lies about Mr. Combs have been spread. .’

Diddy remains behind bars in New York City while charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution

However, the rapper remains behind bars in New York City.

He was federally charged on September 17, 2024, with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors have said he arranged “Freak Offs,” described as “elaborate and produced sex performances,” arranged and directed by the hip-hop mogul while he masturbated and often recorded them.

He was allegedly aided by associates and associates, and silenced victims through blackmail and violence. including kidnapping, arson and physical assault.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently seeking to be released to home confinement on a $50 million bond.