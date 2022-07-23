New details on Kirkstall gunman, killings believed to be a double murder-suicide

New details have emerged about the three men who were killed Friday in a roadside ‘showdown’ in southwest Victoria, in which one of the men has been identified as a notorious local criminal.

Suspected victims Kevin Knowles, 49, and one of his mates were found injured and run over on the side of a rural road near Kirkstall Friday morning.

Another body, believed to be Travis Cashmore, 45, was later found in a Kirkstall property.

Police investigators treat the deaths as a double suicide.

Local media believe the killings were sparked by a long-running “neighbors” dispute, with tensions between Knowles and Mr Cashmore “simmering,” according to the report. Herald Sun.

Knowles had built a solid reputation in the area with a feared penchant for violence and multiple prisons behind him.

He was a known drug user and police have previously acknowledged a history of domestic violence.

Knowles’ criminal record was submitted during a 2020 inquest when it spanned 50 pages.

Police said a third man, believed to be the gunman, was found dead in a home near Chamberlain Street shortly after the shooting (pictured, emergency services on Kirkstall-Koroit Road)

Knowles and his then-girlfriend were under investigation over the death of a 57-year-old Warrnambool man in 2016.

Warrnambool’s father of two, Steven Johnston, was found beaten to death in his blood-spattered home and Knowles’ then-girlfriend Amanda Bourke was the only known witness to the attack.

Prison letters from Knowles to Ms Bourke were unearthed in an inquest into the death in 2019.

An anonymous triple-0 call seven months after the murder claimed that Mrs Bourke had beaten Mr Johnston to death with an elephant statue.

A witness told police she heard at least two gunshots and the sound of a vehicle driving away shortly before the grim discovery (photo, police vehicle on Kirkstall-Koroit Road)

Ms Bourke told relatives that Knowles pressured her not to testify and not to be a “dog.”

She drowned in a beach west of Warrnambool while swimming with Knowles in January 2018.

Statements filed about the coroner’s findings in her death suggested that Ms Bourke had reverted to the ‘drug scene’ lifestyle when she met Knowles in 2012.

Two men are believed to have died after being shot and mowed down by a car on the side of the road in Kirkstall, 75km south west of Melbourne (pictured, emergency services on Kirkstall-Koroit Road, Kirkstall)

Emergency services were called to Kirkstall, near Warrnambool, around 10:20 a.m. Friday, where they found the men on the roadside with gunshot wounds before police later found Cashmore’s body.

The police remained aware of the incident during the initial phase of the investigation.

“Both men, who have not yet been officially identified, died at the scene,” the police said in a statement.

“The exact circumstances of the incident have yet to be determined. More information will follow as soon as it is known.’

A witness who lives nearby told 9News she heard at least two gunshots before hearing a vehicle pull away.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths have yet to be determined at this stage, but detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case,” the Victoria Police Department said in a statement.

Police are calling on anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333,000 or submit a confidential report online.

Kirkstall is a small town 275 km south west of Melbourne with less than 400 inhabitants.