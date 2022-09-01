New details emerge about footy superstar Dustin Martin’s topless groping video; AFL boss speaks out

New details have emerged about the wild video showing AFL superstar Dustin Martin shaking the chest of a topless woman while sitting on another man’s lap.

After the images were leaked on social media on Wednesday, it has now been confirmed that the vision dates from 2015.

The AFL is said to be “looking for more information” and league league chief executive Gillon McLachlan has described the vision as “a bad image” for the league..

The footage shows Martin carrying drinks to a table while a half-naked woman sits on another man’s lap, who has not been identified.

Martin then slides his hand under the woman’s arm from behind and grabs her chest before walking away.

The three-time Premiership winner with Richmond was 23 or 24 at the time and club officials have admitted it “doesn’t look right.”

An AFL source indicated that the meeting was not organized by the club at the time, the venue was not a strip club and the club was not aware of the footage’s existence until it became public. The age reported.

It is believed that the AFL will discuss the matter with Martin afterward the knockout final on Thursday night against the Brisbane Lions.

McLachlan declined to be informed about whether the Tigers star could be punished for this, saying: “You need the facts and the circumstances, I have no information.”

He added: “On the first pass, the video, it looks bad, but I have no further information… about Dustin’s relationship with the woman, her views, the circumstances.”

Champion midfielder Martin is making his highly anticipated return to the AFL after missing the last few rounds of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Martin, 31, also took personal leave at the start of the season as he mourned the death of his father Shane and is linked with a move to Sydney in 2023.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said he was not aware of the video on Wednesday.

“There’s just an old video of Dusty online on Twitter this afternoon of what it looks like from 2017 on Twitter, I think at an event in Richmond. You know that, have you seen that video?’ 7 News reporter Tom Browne asked.

‘No. I’m not so sure,” Hardwick replied.

Martin, who is notoriously private, has been recovering from a hamstring injury since Round 16.

In July, the star player launched the fitness and wellness app DRIP, along with friends from his close inner circle, with workouts and training plans.

Hardwick recently said that given everything the midfielder has achieved at the club, his next step will come with his coach’s blessing.

“Whatever Dustin’s decision is, it’s up to Dustin and to be honest, he has my blessing. What he has given me, us and our fans is incredible,” the Tigers boss said at a press conference last month.

Martin had a tough 2021, missing several matches after rupturing a kidney during a match against Brisbane in July, before losing 10kg.

Dusty and his father Shane were kept apart for several years due to Covid-19 restrictions and the pair reunited for what would be the last time in April 2021

His father Shane – who had ties to the infamous Rebels biker gang – died suddenly in New Zealand in December 2021 at the age of just 54.

The pair were kept apart, with Shane living in New Zealand since 2016 after being kicked out of Australia when his visa was canceled due to his connections to the gangland.

Martin was unable to visit his father in New Zealand due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the father and son not reuniting until April last year.

“It was a huge challenge, but it is what it is,” Dustin said in March, just months before his father was found dead on his kitchen floor.

Martin celebrates Richmond’s 2019 Grand Final win as he watches from New Zealand

Shane Martin (pictured with three sons Tyson (left), Dustin (right) and Bronson (center) moved to Sydney when he was 20 years old to start a new life

“I love my father and he made me the man I am today.”

Martin spent his final years running a local trucking business before being found dead in December 2021 at his home in Mount Maunganui, 200km south-east of Auckland, from natural causes.

The Richmond superstar is the middle child of three boys and, in the eyes of his father, the one who was most connected to him.

Even from a young age he was footy mad, with his father recalling the many nights Dusty would put himself in bed with his soccer ball.

“I used to sleep with all my kids, but when I did with Dusty, he slept clinging to me and between us would be a soccer ball,” Martin said.