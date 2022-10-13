New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, on Wednesday reprimanded a Phoenix PBS affiliate for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move will make it easier for Hobbs to to avoid debate.

A state committee that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to air Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week.

In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake called on reporters for a press conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central part of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs doesn’t have the strength to be governor.

“She shouldn’t get half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.

Hobbs has refused to share the stage with Lake because the Republican would turn the forum into a spectacle and embarrass the state.

The refusal to debate was a major responsibility for Hobbs, who produced negative headlines for weeks and alarmed some of her supporters. Wednesday’s drama means she will continue to look critically at the decision in the debate, despite her efforts to turn the page.

“What I’m focused on is talking to Arizona voters,” Hobbs told reporters at a campaign event on Wednesday. “I’m not interested in being part of Kari Lake’s spectacle or screaming contest, and I’m going to speak directly to voters.”

As she spoke, Lake supporters dressed as chickens danced outside the window.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is charged with organizing political debates under state law. When a candidate declines to participate, the remaining candidate must be offered a one-on-one interview. Hobbs suggested interviewing the candidates one-on-one, but the committee declined.

The committee said in a statement it was surprised to learn that Arizona had offered PBS Hobbs an interview and postponed the Lake event. The committee said it would host another interview with Lake and another media outlet, but Lake promised not to attend.

Instead, she said she would show up at Hobbs’ scheduled interview in an effort to debate.

“I promise I won’t yell, Katie,” Lake said. “I promise I won’t interrupt you. And if you want to have an emotional support animal there too, I agree. But come on like an adult and argue.”

Lake attempted a similar move last week at a candidate forum hosted by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, putting himself in Hobbs’s field of view during what were deemed to be separate interviews with the candidates.

Officials from Arizona State University, which operates the PBS branch, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PART: