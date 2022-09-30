New deadly Ebola-like virus that lives in monkeys in Africa is ‘poised for spillover’ into humans

Scientists fear they have found the next big pandemic threat – a virus that lives in monkeys in Africa.

Simian hemorrhagic fever virus (SHFV) causes devastating Ebola-like symptoms, including internal bleeding, and kills virtually all primates it infects.

It hijacks the immune system, disables important defense mechanisms and breaks down the body cell by cell.

No human cases have yet been detected, but it is “poised to spread”, according to US researchers.

By developing tests and monitoring the virus now, “the global health community can potentially avoid another pandemic,” they said.

Experts at the University of Colorado Boulder sound the alarm because of SHFV’s ‘compatibility … with humans’.

In a laboratory study, they found that viruses are able to easily latch on to a human receptor and make copies of themselves.

Senior author of the study Dr. Sara Sawyer said: ‘This animal virus has figured out how to enter human cells, reproduce and evade some of the important immune mechanisms we would expect to protect us from an animal virus.

‘It’s quite rare. We should be aware of that.’

In macaques, SHFV causes fever, fluid retention in body tissues, anorexia and bleeding. The disease is almost always fatal within about two weeks.

It appears to attack immune cells in the same way as HIV, the precursor to which originated in a type of chimpanzee in Africa.

Author Professor Cody Warren said: “The similarities between this virus and the monkey viruses that gave rise to the HIV pandemic are profound.”

Reservoirs for the family of viruses that include SHFV

What is simian hemorrhagic fever virus (SHFV)? SHFV is a highly pathogenic virus commonly found in non-human primates It causes severe fever and internal bleeding, and there is no cure The first outbreaks were in the USSR and a US-based NIH laboratory in the 1960s Since then, the Ebola-like virus has been detected in several types of primates, including patas monkeys, vervet monkeys and baboons Experts fear the virus could spread from non-human primates to human cells, potentially causing a major public health problem The symptoms in humans are expected to mirror those of Ebola: fever, vomiting, organ failure and internal bleeding No cases of the virus have been detected in humans, but a new virus that spreads easily could cause a new pandemic The Covid-19 pandemic was instigated by a new virus that the human immune system did not recognize.

He added: ‘Just because we have not yet diagnosed a human artery virus infection does not mean that no human has been exposed. We haven’t been looking.’

The researchers focused their work on a family of viruses called artery viruses that typically circulate among pigs and horses but have not been studied enough in non-human primates.

They tackled simian hemorrhagic fever virus (SHFV), a type of arterial virus that causes a fatal disease similar to Ebola virus disease.

It was sequenced in 1964 after simultaneous outbreaks in American and Soviet Russian laboratories, probably due to the introduction of infected African monkeys in captivity.

It has caused deadly outbreaks in captive macaque colonies since the early 1960s.

A wide range of African monkeys carry high viral loads of arteriovirus, often without symptoms. But SHFV was extremely lethal to the monkeys in captivity.

No human infections have been detected yet, according to the report published Friday in the scientific journal Cell.

The pathogen’s ability to multiply rapidly in the body has echoes of the coronavirus.

Before the winter of 2019, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, had never been detected in humans.

It was a new virus believed to have jumped from bats to an intermediate animal before infecting humans.

The never-before-seen virus ravaged people’s inexperienced immune systems and spread unabated for months.

The same is possible for another highly contagious new virus.

“COVID is just the latest in a long line of transmissible events from animals to humans, some of which have erupted into global disasters,” said Dr. Sawyer.

The ability of Covid to spread so easily among people without ever being detected before led many high-profile scientists to question whether it was the result of an accidental leak from a virology institute in the city at the epicenter of the Covid pandemic, Wuhan.