New CrossCountry staff strike will affect services from Penzance to the Midlands, Wales and Scotland

Workers at a rail operator will go on a 24-hour strike starting on the night of Boxing Day, continuing the wave of industrial unrest that is sweeping across the country.

Members of the Transportation Salaried Personnel Association (TSSA) in CrossCountry will retire beginning at 9 p.m. cost of living.

The union believes the staff strikes will severely affect services in CrossCountry, which covers large swaths of the country, from Penzance to the Midlands, Wales and the north of England to Scottish cities as far north as Aberdeen.

TSSA members work in roles that include customer service managers, driver managers, trainers, control, customer communications, security, scheduling and planning.

Members of the Transport Salaried Personnel Association (TSSA) in CrossCountry will be out on foot starting at 9 pm as part of a long-running campaign to ensure there are no mandatory layoffs (Pictured: trains are parked at sidings near Ely, Cambridgeshire)

Managers are based in stations including Edinburgh, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Bournemouth and Plymouth.

TSSA members at Great Western Railway will be on strike from midday Wednesday to 11:59am Thursday, and at West Midlands Trains from midday Wednesday to midday Thursday.

TSSA organizing director Nadine Rae said: ‘Our members at CrossCountry don’t want to strike, especially over the Christmas holiday period, but they are sick and tired of being taken for granted.

Two stranded passengers stand in front of an empty departure board at Paddington Station in London on Boxing Day

‘They deserve a raise to help manage the rising cost of living and rightly demand job security.

‘The company, like all train operators under the control of the Department of Transport, must face the fact that only serious offers that meet our aspirations will end this dispute.

‘Rail workers seek basic fair treatment: not to be fired from their jobs; a fair wage increase in the face of a cost-of-living crisis; and no race to the bottom on terms and conditions.

“Make no mistake, we will see trains stop again unless rail chiefs and government do the right thing for our members and our precious rail network on which so many people depend.”

Members of the Rail, Shipping and Transport union continue to strike in a separate dispute over jobs, wages and conditions.