New CRISPR-Cas approach permits more precise DNA cleavage

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



A team led by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has overcome a major limitation to cutting and editing DNA by CRISPR-Cas enzymes and other technologies. The recent innovation, published in Nature Biotechnologywill simplify and accelerate molecular cloning approaches and increase their utility.

CRISPR-Cas editing has transformed researchers’ ability to alter DNA, for example to cleave specific DNA sequences in ways not possible with restriction enzymes, or proteins isolated from bacteria that have been used for decades to make DNA. splice sequences at specific locations. While CRISPR-Cas tools can be programmed to target and cut virtually any DNA sequence, a major limitation in their targeting is the requirement to first recognize a short sequence flanking the target, a protospacer adjacent motif (PAM). named. Therefore, DNA could previously only be cut at sites flanking this particular motif.

In this latest study, the team that previously developed a nearly PAM-less CRISPR-Cas9 variant, called SpRY, tested its utility to serve as a universal DNA splicing tool.

By designing SpRY and directing RNA complexes (gRNA) that targeted more than 130 DNA sequences in lab experiments, the scientists surprisingly found that SpRY is PAM-less in vitro and can effectively cleave DNA at any sequence identified by the gRNA. is programmed. The researchers also showed that their technology can overcome limitations of restriction enzymes.

“We demonstrate that SpRY DNA digests – or SpRYgests – allow for DNA scission into virtually any sequence, including a wide range that previously could not be targeted with restriction enzymes or other CRISPR-Cas proteins,” said senior author Benjamin Kleinstiver, Ph.D., an assistant researcher at the Center for Genomic Medicine at Mass General Hospital and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. “With this new method, researchers can cut DNA in a test tube at any DNA location. The new capabilities of SpRYgests will accelerate and reduce the costs of various basic research applications, including for studies that may have potential clinical implications.”

The researchers envision that SpRYgests could be widely applicable to simplify typical molecular cloning approaches, to more complex cloning methods, to build next-generation sequencing libraries, and many others.

This study was led by postdoctoral researcher Dr. Kathleen A. Christie, who has vowed never to use a restriction enzyme again. Other co-authors include Jimmy A. Guo, Rachel A. Silverstein, Roman M. Doll, Megumu Mabuchi, Hannah E. Stutzman, Jiecong Lin, Linyuan Ma, Russell T. Walton, Luca Pinello, and G. Brett Robb.

More information:

Kathleen A. Christie et al, Precise DNA splicing using CRISPR-SpRYgests, Nature Biotechnology (2022). Kathleen A. Christie et al, Precise DNA splicing using CRISPR-SpRYgests,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41587-022-01492-y

Provided by Massachusetts General Hospital

