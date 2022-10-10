New Covid booster rollout: Moderna Spikevax bivalent vaccine now available

WHY IS IT DIFFERENT?

The new jab is ‘bivalent’, meaning it contains genetic information from two strains of the Covid virus.

One is the original Wuhan strain on which the current jabs are based.

The new part is material specifically related to Omicron with the aim of increasing protection against newer versions of the virus.

Professor Griffin says it also appears to provide extra protection against BA.4 and BA.5.

‘[It] have been shown to provide better protection against Omicron, including later Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 that have caused recent waves in Australia,’ Professor Griffin told SBS News.

WHY IS IT NECESSARY?

Viruses like Covid evolve and change over time, making protection from older vaccines and infection from earlier strains less effective

This increases the chances of people getting sick from the virus and needing hospital treatment.

WHO CAN GET THE NEW VACCINE?

ATAGI recommends that the vaccine be used as a booster for adults aged 18 and over.

Anyone who hasn’t had a third or fourth Covid-19 booster should consider getting Moderna bivalent as a booster shot, Professor Griffin said.

‘I would certainly encourage anyone who isn’t fully up to date and hasn’t had their four doses – if that’s what they’re entitled to – if you haven’t got it now would be a good time to go and get yours booster,’ he said.

“Not only is the improved vaccine available, but we are seeing transmission rates increasing in other parts of the world.”

WHAT IF YOU ALREADY HAVE TWO BOOSTERS?

Professor Griffin does not recommend that Australians who have already received four doses of the vaccine should receive a fifth dose.

“I would not seek an additional dose at this time,” he said. “There might be really specific circumstances where that might be appropriate, but for most people I wouldn’t seek an extra dose.”

HOW TO GET THE VACCINE

The new Moderna vaccine is available nationwide. Find a location near you using COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Like other mRNA Covid vaccines, the shot contains genetic code from the virus, which is injected into the body.

This code triggers cells to produce the spike protein found on the outside of the Covid virus.

The body’s immune system then learns to recognize this part of the virus and better fight it later.

For the new jab, this includes the spike protein from the original Covid strain and that from the Omicron variant.

Omicron had more than 30 mutations, making its spike protein different from the original Wuhan strain.

How much more effective is the new jab against Omicron?

A Moderna study of the new jab in 800 people found it increased antibody levels against the original Omicron eightfold.

And in a separate study, jab was also found to be more effective against the currently dominant BA.5 strain, outperforming the older version by 5.4 times.