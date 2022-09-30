New coins show King Charles without a crown which former MP Gyles Brandeth says ‘isn’t uncommon’

King Charles III is depicted without a crown on his first effigy coin, as is his grandfather King George VI, a royal expert noted.

The Royal Mint today unveiled the first official effigy coin of the King and the 50 pence coin will enter circulation before Christmas.

He is shown without a crown, unlike the Queen, who wore a tiara or crown on all but one of her coin effigies.

Speaking on This Morning today, Gyles Brandreth, who was a friend of the Duke of Edinburgh, pointed out that Charles does not wear a crown, in echoes of his grandfather King George VI.

The official image of the new 50p released by the Royal Mint, which features This Morning, noted that she is not wearing a crown like her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Jorge V, the grandfather of Carlos III was looking to the right and without a crown as his grandson.

Queen Elizabeth II had five different effigies on coins throughout her reign and her first coin in 1953 featured a ribbon in her hair.

He said: ‘It’s not unusual. Monarchs do not always wear crowns in their coin portraits.

“We can see that in examples of previous kings and queens and indeed the late queen’s father, King George VI, who, like Charles, did not wear a crown on his.”

Edward VII, Charles’s great-uncle, also appears without a crown on his 1937 coins, before his abdication and the reign of George V.

People will start to see the image of the King on their change from December, as 50p coins depicting Charles gradually come into circulation to meet demand.

Meanwhile, the Mint will release a series of commemorative coins on Monday, October 3 at 9am to commemorate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King’s portrait will appear for the first time on a special £5, 50p crown in commemoration of the Queen.

Former MP Gyles Brandeth has collected coins throughout his life and confirmed that ‘many monarchs’ did not wear crowns in their portraits.

The image of Queen Elizabeth II has changed on the coins a total of five times over the years, and the initial design submitted by the Royal Mint shows her with a ribbon in her hair instead of a crown until 1970.

A new version was released in 1971 with her wearing a small tiara and in 1985 the monarch was depicted on coins wearing the royal diadem she wears on her way to and from the State Opening of Parliament, and includes a necklace and earrings.

In 1998, today’s coins, with which many are familiar, were released with the Ian Rank-Broadley design showing Queen Elizabeth II looking more mature.

Coin of Queen Elizabeth II in 1973, where she is seen wearing a small tiara designed by David Wynne to commemorate her entry into the EU.

More recent versions from the last 30 years show the late monarch wearing her crown on coins as she matured and her reign stretched over decades.

People will start to see the image of the King on their change from December, as 50p coins depicting Charles gradually come into circulation to meet demand.

Meanwhile, the Mint will release a series of commemorative coins on Monday, October 3 at 9am to commemorate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King’s portrait will appear for the first time on a special £5, 50p crown in commemoration of the Queen.

Nicola Howell, Royal Mint Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We expect customers to start receiving the commemorative range from October and then we expect the 50p commemorative circulating coin to appear on people’s change probably from December.” .

Queen Elizabeth II’s coin portraits over the years – the late queen had five different portrait designs in total

The King’s effigy has been created by sculptor Martin Jennings and has been personally approved by Charles, the Mint said.

In accordance with tradition, the King’s portrait faces to the left, in the opposite direction to that of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chris Barker of the Royal Mint Museum told PA: “Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going back to Charles II, in which the monarch looks in the opposite direction from his predecessor.”

The exception to this was King Edward VIII, who preferred his portrait to the left. The tradition was restored when King George VI, the father of Elizabeth II, came to the throne.