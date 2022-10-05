New cleaning technique boosts electronic and photonic prospects of aluminum nitride

Cross-sectional microscopy images of molecular beam epitaxy grown aluminum nitride on aluminum nitride templates. The black squares in (A) and (E) mark the areas where the corresponding magnified images (B to D and F to H) were taken. The white notches in (A) and (E) indicate the growth interfaces. The image contrasts in the epitaxy layer of the molecular beam and at the growth interface in sample A (A) are absent in sample B (E). Credit: Jena-Xing Group



A group of researchers led by Cornell is unlocking the full potential of aluminum nitride – an important material for the advancement of electronics and photonics – through the development of a surface cleaning technique that enables high-quality production.

The study was published Sept. 9 in the journal scientific progress. Graduate student Zexuan Zhang and research associate Yongjin Cho are the lead authors. The senior authors are Debdeep Jena and Huili Grace Xing, both professors of materials science and engineering and of electrical and computer engineering.

According to Zhang, aluminum nitride has gained significant research interest in the field of semiconductor materials because it offers an unparalleled combination of high electrical resistance and thermal conductivity. The ceramic material is used as an electrically insulating but thermally conductive barrier in electronic devices, and because of its ability to operate at deep UV frequencies, it has great potential for use in light-emitting diodes and lasers.

The polarity of the material is a critical property that can improve its functionality, and exciting new performance benefits can be achieved in the nitrogen polar form. However, materials scientists have yet to successfully produce a nitrogen-polar aluminum nitride crystal on native large-area substrates using molecular beam epitaxy – a popular growth technique for high-performance heterostructures.

“Culturing aluminum nitride on native substrates using molecular beam epitaxy has been hampered by problems with the removal of native oxides and other chemical impurities on aluminum nitride wafers,” Cho said, “leading to polarity inversion and defect formation at the growth interface.”

As a solution, the research team developed an aluminum-assisted surface cleaning technique that removes impurities from the substrates and allows the material to maintain its nitrogen polarity. Using this method, the team was able to demonstrate epitaxial growth of nitrogen-polar aluminum nitride with a smooth surface morphology and high structural and optical quality.

“Thermally stable alumina present on the surface of aluminum nitride wafers reacts with aluminum and is converted to a volatile form, ultimately leading to an oxide-free wafer surface for epitaxial growth,” said Cho, adding that the successful demonstration provides a proof-of- concept for nitrogen polar electronic devices, which are believed to outperform their metal polar counterparts that have been widely used for millimeter wave applications.

Xing added: “The efficiency to generate deep ultraviolet photons is highly dependent on the defect control in aluminum nitride and its alloys. Therefore, we are excited about the progress made to grow higher quality materials on the aluminum nitride platform.”

Co-authors of the study include graduate student Jashan Singhal, senior research associate Vladimir Protasenko, and researchers from Osaka University and Mie University.

