New Chelsea keeper Gabriel Slonina says joining the Blues was a ‘no brainer’

After completing one of the most expensive transfers for a teenager in MLS history, new Chelsea player Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina is looking forward to his move abroad.

The 18-year-old keeper will stay with his current club, Chicago Fire FC, until January.

The Illinois native is delighted to be moving to England and says Chelsea’s history of developing young players has drawn him to the club.

“It was a no-brainer for me to want to join that team, such a huge club with so much history and the things they’ve done over the years are really amazing. So it’s an incredible honor to join the club,” Slonina told reporters.

“It was a no-brainer to join Chelsea because of the development I will be able to get there.”

He added that fellow US international Christian Pulisic has reached out to the offer to help him settle in when he moves to Stamford Bridge.

Slonina has been something of a revelation for a Chicago team that has failed to impress this current MLS season.

Despite Slonina having joint second most clean sheets in the league, Chicago has failed to score that much.

The team’s 24 goals are the second-worst score in the entire league, just ahead of last place Sporting Kansas City.

Despite this, Chicago is 10th in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference table, just two points away from a playoff spot.

Continued top performances could mean Slonina gets a call-up to Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT side, but he faces stiff competition from Arsenal arrival Matt Turner, Middlesbrough keeper Zach Steffen and New York City FC’s Sean Johnson.

His heritage makes him eligible to play for Poland and he was called up to the Polish senior team in May.

However, Slonina rejected the call, stating his intentions to play for the USMNT.