New characterization methods developed to identify light elements

dr. John Scott, University of Technology Sydney with the plasma FIB dual beam microscope. Credit: Milos Toth



In research published today in Nano lettersphysicists have given an unexpected boost to researchers with a new nanoscale 3D element analysis technique for ion electron microscope systems that will allow the scientific community to take their work to the next level, especially in the fields of energy storage and sustainability

Scientists from leading scientific instrumentation company Thermo Fisher Scientific teamed up with the ARC Center of Excellence for Transformative Meta-Optical Systems (TMOS) to create a device that can be retrofitted to existing focused ion beam systems (FIBS). This device rediscovers how the FIB is used – moving it beyond a sputtering tool to an engine for elemental characterization, collecting and analyzing the photons emitted during the sputtering process.

This new method offers a number of improvements over other characterization methods. Notably, it offers a resolution of 15 nanometers, a significant improvement over the 1 micron resolution of the electron-based EDX technique. In addition, it can detect elements such as hydrogen and lithium that are difficult to characterize.

Lead author and Senior Scientist at Thermo Fisher Scientific Garrett Budnik says: “Characterization of light elements has always been challenging. This new device fills what was previously a gap in technology, paving the way for further scientific progress.

“If that happens and researchers can explore their problems with new techniques, new discoveries will be made.”

Postdoctoral researcher and co-author John Scott of the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), says: “This research aimed to enable other researchers to solve problems efficiently. Integrating elemental analysis as part of the sputtering process optimizes the characterization workflow, creating a better experience for everyone involved. We developed this new technique so that others can develop new technologies in different areas.”

Budnik is the third Thermo Fisher Scientific employee to partner with the university in an industry-relevant PhD, working on projects designed by Thermo Fisher Scientific based on their deep understanding of commercial market gaps and leading technology development.

Milos Toth, principal investigator of TMOS, who worked as a research scientist at Thermo Fisher Scientific before joining UTS as a professor, says: “Shared research between industry and academia is successful because it results in commercially driven research. energy in research that is not attractive to the market. Industry can develop rigorously tested technology without fully understanding the fundamental science behind it. Together they can make a significant contribution to society.”

Scott says: “This research was only possible because we had access to the engineers at Thermo Fisher. Our FIB is probably the most modified microscope anyway and that’s because we were able to tap into the people who designed it, people who could help us get it out.” put it together and put it back together.”

Discussing the future of their research, Budnik says, “We’ve pushed this detection system to its classic limit. It’s optimized to the point where the only place to go next is to use meta-surfaces. That’s the natural next step.” .”

More information:

Garrett Budnik et al, 3D nanoscale tomography by in-flight fluorescence spectroscopy of atoms sputtered by a focused ion beam, Nano letters (2022). Garrett Budnik et al, 3D nanoscale tomography by in-flight fluorescence spectroscopy of atoms sputtered by a focused ion beam,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolet.2c03101

Provided by ARC Center of Excellence for Transformative Meta-Optical Systems