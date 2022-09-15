New CDC data: STD rates shot up in 2021

“Monkeypox is inundating these programs, interrupting our ability to diagnose and treat other STDs,” said David Harvey, the Executive Director of the National Coalition of STD Directors. “It sheds a bright light on the fact that safety net clinics that provide essential services urgently need federal support.”

Public health officials warn that their scarce resources could come under further strain and outbreaks could spread if a Texas lawsuit succeeds in eliminating Obamacare’s demand that insurance services cover such as STD testing and HIV prevention drugs.

Leandro Mena, the director of the CDC’s STD prevention division, told POLITICO that chronic underfunding of public health programs is largely to blame.

“More than two decades of static funding, if you factor in inflation and population changes, have effectively reduced the purchasing power of public health dollars and resulted in the reduction of STD services at the local level,” Mena said. “That reduction in screening, treatment and partner services likely contributed to these STD increases.”

In addition, opioid and methamphetamine use — which increased significantly during the pandemic — is leading both to more HIV and hepatitis infections among people who share needles and to the spread of other STIs, as more people trade sex for drugs and have unprotected sex.

Also, the rising numbers, Mena said, include a decline in condom use, especially among young people, and sex taboos that keep people from talking to their GPs about STD prevention and treatment.

The CDC data showed that the total number of infections in 2021 surpassed the record number of STDs documented in the US in 2020 – an increase from 2.4 to 2.5 million.

Gonorrhea rose 2.8 percent, reaching nearly 700,000 infections in 2021. Chlamydia, which had declined in 2020, rose 3 percent last year.

And the rate of congenital syphilis — babies who contract the condition in the womb — rose 24 percent. More than 2,600 babies were born with syphilis in 2021, up from 529 in 2000 when the country appeared on the brink of eliminating the condition.

Meanwhile, progress in preventing new HIV infections, which are tracked separately, has slowed during the pandemic, and some parts of the country, including San Francisco, are even see HIV rates increase for the first time in nearly ten years. Officials warn that without significantly more funding, the US may not reach its goal of ending the spread of the virus by 2030.

The rise in these preventable infections is troubling public health workers who had hoped the Covid-19 pandemic would convince lawmakers to invest more in testing, vaccines, treatments and outreach to at-risk groups to protect the wider population.

But that didn’t happen.

Instead, the disruption from Covid exacerbated the problems caused by years of cuts to STD programs and the widespread stigmatization of poor people of color and LGBTQ communities, where the infection rate tends to be higher, according to health experts and government officials.

When Covid hit, many testing clinics closed their doors or cut the hours, and many patients stopped having regular checkups for fear of contracting the virus. Workers who had traced contact for STIs were reassigned to Covid, meaning fewer people were notified that they had been exposed. For months, basic testing supplies such as glass vials and cotton swabs were scarce.

While many services have been restored and medical supply chains have been restored, federal funding remains stagnant. Earlier this year, Congress approved far less funding than health departments had requested for Title X family planning clinics that offer STI testing to uninsured and low-income patients. And Republican lawmakers are protesting new government pleas for $4.5 billion to fight monkey pox — which Harvey and other health leaders say would ease some of the pressure on STD clinics distributing the vaccine and testing for the virus. .

“It’s not a question of money; you’ve been given astonishing amounts of money,” North Carolina Senator. Richard Burr (RN.C.), the top Republican on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions told the Biden administration’s public health leaders at a hearing on Wednesday.

sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), the top Republican in charge of credits, agreed.

“I don’t know if there is an epidemic and we need to have all this money at once,” he told reporters earlier this week.

There are more challenges ahead. Health professionals and government officials, in particular, fear a lawsuit, backed by former Trump administration officials, could make the STD crisis worse.

A Texas federal judge ruled last week that government advisers deciding what minimum services insurance should cover under the Affordable Care Act do not have the authority to do so, and that claiming coverage for things like the HIV prevention drug PrEP is against the law. with the religious rights of employers.

The judge has not yet specified whether his ruling applies only to the conservative entrepreneurs who filed the lawsuit, all of Texas or the entire country, and has requested additional briefings for Friday. If applied nationally, the ruling has the potential to strip insurance coverage for preventive care services such as STD testing from nearly 170 million Americans.

Democratic policymakers and advocates see the case as a potential disaster, warning it could drive up health insurance premiums, cut high out-of-pocket costs that keep people from seeking STD testing and treatment, and advance the treatment of both chronic as well as infectious diseases.

“Choosing and choosing which type of basic care is included in an employer-sponsored plan both discriminates against individuals in need of key health care and conflicts with the way health insurance works, where everyone shares all costs,” Bobby Scott (D-Va.), chair of the Education and Labor Committee responsible for health policy, told reporters on a recent appeal. “What if someone objects to, say, out-of-wedlock births and asks why he should pay half of all births as part of the cost he has to share?”

“If you can pick and choose, it’s not insurance anymore,” he added.

Krista Mahr contributed to this report.