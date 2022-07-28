New catalyst leads to more efficient butadiene production

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a new catalyst that improves efficiency in converting butane, a component of natural gas, into butadiene, a building block in synthetic rubber and a variety of plastics.

Making butadiene from butane is difficult. Existing techniques for converting butane to butadiene either create a lot of by-products that nobody wants, or convert only a small part of the butane to butadiene each time the butane passes through the chemical reactor. As a result, you have to run the butane through the same process repeatedly.

“This is an expensive process in terms of both energy and money,” said Fanxing Li, corresponding author of the work and Alcoa Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at North Carolina State University. “Because after each passage through the chemical reactor you have to separate the butadiene and the by-products from the butane – which costs a lot of energy – and let the butane run through the reactor again.”

As a result, there are very few factories dedicated to the production of butadiene. Instead, much of the butadiene used in production comes from plants where butadiene is collected as a by-product of other reactions.

“That’s a problem, because the demand for butadiene far exceeds the available supply,” says Li. “We wanted to devise a more efficient way to convert butane to butadiene, making butadiene production facilities more commercially viable – and this work is an important step in that direction.”

In particular, the researchers have developed a catalyst that converts more butane to butadiene with each pass through the reactor, compared to previous catalysts. The work was done using an oxidative dehydrogenation reaction.

“We were able to convert up to 42.5% of the butane into butadiene in one go,” says Li. “The previous best performance we could find was about 30%. This is a big first step, but we see it as proof of concept – we think we can do a lot more to improve the selectivity of this process.”

The catalyst itself is a lithium bromide shell surrounding a core of lanthanum strontium ferrite. The reaction requires a modular reactor and the conversion takes place between 450 and 500 degrees Celsius.

“We are open to partnerships to further explore the potential of this work,” says Li.

The article, “Alkali metal halide coated perovskite redox catalysts for anaerobic oxidative dehydrogenation of n-butane”, will be published on July 27 in the open-access journal scientific progress. The paper’s lead author is Yunfei Gao, a former Ph.D. student and postdoc at NC State, which is now a faculty at East China University of Science and Technology.

