New captain Shan Masood is the ‘good bloke’ who can promote unity at Yorkshire

“There’s no point in dwelling on the past, you have to move on, to keep moving forward, that’s the game, I feel like we as cricketers too often get stuck in the past, nothing is permanent , we’ve seen mighty teams fall, and we’ve seen people on the ground go all the way up there,” says Shan Masood, wiping the sweat from his forehead as he leans forward by the pool.

Sitting in the hotel that houses both the Pakistani and England squads, the stylish left-handed batsman is referring not to the soon-to-be-ended international Twenty20 series here, but to a difficult domestic situation thousands of miles away. Yorkshire is in trouble, and this is the man with the manifesto to get them out. Meet the new club captain.

Within hours of his 2023 nomination being confirmed, Yorkshire had been relegated to Division Two of the County Championship. Indeed, this ‘mighty team’ will still build something.

In Masood, however, they have arguably found the ideal candidate to promote unity after two years of bitter division in Headingley. He is only the second captain of a foreign club in 159 years, after Darren Lehmann, and crucially the first of color. Azeem Rafiq, whose racism whistleblower two years ago led to a re-evaluation of Yorkshire’s image and actions, was the first player of Asian descent to wear the armband in 2012 when he replaced the injured Andrew Gale.

As Masood, 33, points out next week, Yorkshire has a rich legacy of Pakistani players, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed, and his arrival should appeal to both the communities that have felt ignored under previous regimes. – ‘I want to be a role model because those things are more important to me’ – and also for a playgroup whose established backroom staff support system was snatched from them via the massive coaching layoffs 10 months ago. Talk to people in the district circuit about him and you’ll get a regular “good guy” answer.

“I hope to be accepted as Shan Masood and not as anyone else. I don’t want to go into what happened. What happened has happened, but I want to go there and make a difference through me as a player and me as a person, and I hope Yorkshire can be known for the kind of cricket they play,” he says.

“I want to be the player that people want to see every day and I want us to be the team that people want to come and watch. Whatever difference we want to make is through our cricket.

“For me this is an honour, a privilege. These opportunities don’t come twice. It’s going to be a challenge, we have to get the club back to where it was. I’ve just looked at the County Championship winners’ list and Yorkshire has historically been at the top so we want to be the team again that has the pedigree to do that.”

Traveling with him will be a cast of international stars: Joe Root, whose presence on the golf course rather than in the failed final round fight against Gloucestershire has raised questions about the priorities of the English game, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan , Harry Beck. His Pakistani team-mate Haris Rauf also wants to return and joins Adil Rashid as one of the club’s whiteball specialists.

But it will start in Division Two, much to the disappointment of the membership, alongside the power of Leicestershire, Sussex and Derbyshire, the club has revived Masood’s runs – he was first to 1,000 during the 2022 first-class season.

Masood moved to Derbyshire last winter because of Mickey Arthur, the man he says will “always be my coach” but not necessarily his regular point of contact for advice. That honor goes to Andy Flower, England’s Ashes-winning mastermind in 2010-11, and their bond strangely strengthened after Masood as captain ended a management relationship

Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans two years ago.

And so Flower was consulted about the benefits of moving to Yorkshire. So did David Willey, who criticized Yorkshire’s new regime when he announced his own departure this summer – “one of the best lads I’ve known in cricket,” Masood said.

About Flower, he adds: ‘If you have honest conversations, maybe when they don’t feel like it, you may feel like you’ve been let down or treated unfairly, but if you move forward quickly and things start to work . So I’ve been very grateful to have had his influence.’

With a penchant for plain language, Masood is clearly in the right place.