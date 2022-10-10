New broad-spectrum antibiotic comes from a pathogenic bacterium in potatoes

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



The growing threat of antimicrobial resistance has led researchers everywhere to look for new compounds. This week in mBio, a multinational team of researchers in Europe reports the discovery of a new antifungal antibiotic called solanimycin. The compound, initially isolated from a pathogenic bacterium that infects potatoes, appears to be produced by a broad spectrum of related plant pathogenic bacteria.

Solanimycin works against a wide variety of fungi known to infect and damage agricultural crops, the researchers said. In lab studies, the compound also worked against Candida albicans, a fungus that occurs naturally in the body but can cause dangerous infections. The results suggest that solanimycin and related compounds may be useful in both agricultural and clinical settings.

Soil microbes, especially of the Actinobacteria strain, produce most of the therapeutic antibiotics used today. The new discovery suggests that plant-based microorganisms are worth a closer look, especially as crops develop resistance to existing treatments, says microbiologist Rita Monson, Ph.D., at the University of Cambridge. She led the study with molecular microbiologist Miguel Matilla, Ph.D., at the Spanish Research Council’s Estación Experimental del Zaidín in Granada.

“We need to look more extensively at many more of the microbial populations available to us,” Monson said.

The pathogenic potato bacterium Dickeyasolani, which produces solanimycin, was first identified more than 15 years ago. Researchers in the lab of molecular microbiologist George Salmond, Ph.D., at the University of Cambridge, began exploring antibiotic potential about a decade ago.

“These species emerged quickly and are now widespread,” Matilla says.

Solanimycin is not the first antibiotic discovered by the microbe. In previous work, researchers found that D. solani produces an antibiotic called oocydin A, which is highly active against multiple fungal pathogens in plants.

Those earlier discoveries, along with analysis of the bacteria’s genome, hinted that it could synthesize additional antibiotics, Matilla said, also with antifungal potential. That hint paid off: Matilla, Monson, Salmond and their colleagues found that when they silenced the genes responsible for oocydin A production, the bacterium continued to exhibit antifungal activity.

That observation led to the identification of solanimycin and the identification of the gene clusters responsible for the proteins that make the compound.

The researchers found that the bacterium uses the compound sparingly and produces it in response to cell density. An acidic pH environment, such as that present in a potato, also activates the solanimycin gene cluster. Monson said it almost looks like a smart defense mechanism.

“It’s an antifungal that we think will work by killing fungal competitors, and the bacteria benefit so much from this,” Monson said. “But you don’t turn it on unless you’re in a potato.”

Monson said the researchers have teamed up with chemists to learn more about the molecular structure of solanimycin and better understand how it works. Then she and Matilla said they hoped the compound would be tested further in plant and animal models.

“Our future steps are focused on trying to use this antibiotic antifungal agent for crop protection,” Matilla said. The research team sees the discovery as an encouraging sign that plant pathogens, such as D. solani, can be coaxed into making compounds that can be used against plant and human diseases.

“We need to be open to exploring all there is to find new antibiotics,” Matilla said.

